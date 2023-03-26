They support the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, and as a treat, guests were served a formal dinner at tables on stage at Pikes Peak Center where the musicians perform in concert.

It was billed as a unique “bucket list” fundraising experience seeing the center just as the Philharmonic musicians do, said Philharmonic Guild Winter Dinner chair Stephanie Horton. Background dinner music was performed by several of the musicians, including concertmaster Michael Hanson.

Horton said, “as general manager of KCME Classical 88.7 FM, I know how important classical music is to our community.” She and her committee turned a snowy night into even more of a “Frosted” evening starting with frosted-themed Champagne cocktails and an opportunity for guests to get “frosted” with stage makeup glitter and sparkles.

The sparkly event raised $60,000 for the Guild’s volunteer community support of symphonic music in Colorado Springs and support of young musicians through the Colorado Springs Youth Symphony Young Artists Solo Competition scholarship program.

Saluted for their coordination of the Winter Dinner, led by Horton, were Sandy Tiemens, Herman Tiemens, Guild President Dawn Conley, Stephanie Edwards, Shawn Gullixson, Jessica Kyle, Lisa Richards, Keenan Lacey, Leigh Harvey, Carrie McKee, Catherine Page Creppon, Lisa Czelatdko and Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer.

For information about the guild: cspguild.org. And from the group’s website: “Where words fail, music speaks. — Hans Christian Andersen.”

A month after the formal gala, on March 18, the Guild also presented Broadway at The Broadmoor with performers John Wolfe and Josh Franklin of ICONS. Guild members received ticket discounts and special room rates at The Broadmoor.