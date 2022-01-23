A trio of musicians provided Studio Bee background music as board members, longtime supporters and staff ushered in the official opening of a Philharmonic season after almost two years.
Gathering for a Champagne reception and the season- opening dress rehearsal at Pikes Peak Center on Jan. 13, the evening was described by Philharmonic Board Chair Pam Shockley-Zalabak as a “celebration of the future, a celebration of resilience.”
It was a time filled with carefully distanced “so glad to see you again” greetings. Masks were in place except moments for photos.
The philharmonic had been struck by COVID-19 shutdowns and faced cancellation of musician contracts spanning long months. New three-year contracts were signed in October.
The Comeback Reception and concert were also a return for revered conductor and music director Joseph Cabellé-Domenech, who will lead the Philharmonic through 2023.
Serving as Philharmonic Board members are Ken Montera, Martha Barton, Ron Barasch, Bill Cosper, David Siegel, Al Buettner, Mike Edmonds, Brian Erling, Cathy Holaday, David Kunstle, Deb Mahan, Robin Roberts, Margaret Sabin, Sally Sharpe, John Street, Herman Tiemens, Fred Veitch, Joel Yuhas, Chris Jenkins, Lance Miller, Anthony Carlson and Dolly Wong.
For information about the 95th season and an opportunity to choose a four-pack of tickets for a variety of music: csphilharmonic.org, pikespeak center.com and 719-575-9632.