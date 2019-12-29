From black-tie to cowboy hats, 2020 is going to be a busy year for nonprofit fundraising galas, luncheons, breakfasts and special activities.
Here are Save the Dates for scheduled benefits and events. As others are announced, they will be added to the Sunday Life Nonprofit Community Events listings. Some announcements are delayed due to the several-year closure of America the Beautiful Park during south downtown redevelopment.
JANUARY
Jan. 15: 100+ Women Who Care, The Warehouse, 5:30 p.m., 100wwccs.com
FEBRUARY
Feb. 1: Fly Fishing Film Tour, Project Healing Waters, by Angler’s Covey, Royal Gorge Anglers, Pikes Peak Trout Unlimited, 5:30 p.m., Stargazer’s Theatre, stargazerstheatre.com
Feb. 7-8, 21-22,28-29, June 13: Rock ‘N’ Bowl, Junior Achievement, The Summit, reservations and sponsorships, Cheryl.potman@ja.org
Feb. 11: Community Leadership Awards, Leadership Pikes Peak, Colorado Springs Marriott, leadershippikespeak.org
Feb. 14: Monte Carlo Masquerade, Colorado Springs Chorale, Hotel Elegante, cschorale.org
Feb. 15: The Angel Gala, Angels of America’s Fallen, The Broadmoor, aoafallen.org/angel-gala
Feb. 21: Fire Foundation of Colorado Springs Awards and Recognition Dinner, DoubleTree Hotel, firefoundationofcs.org
Feb. 22: Heart Ball, American Heart Association, The Broadmoor, heart.org/en/affiliates/colorado/ colorado-springs
Feb. 27: Celebrate Youth in the Arts Breakfast,Youth Symphony and Children’s Chorale, Antlers Hotel, 7:30 a.m. Youth Symphony, csysa.com; childrenschorale.org
Feb. 29: Sally and Kyle Hybl Roast, Cheyenne Village, Antlers Hotel, cheyennevillage.org
MARCH
March 5: Colorado Springs Hometown Heroes Recognition, American Red Cross, Antlers Hotel, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. thomas.gonzalez@redcross.org
March 6: Youth Symphony 40th Anniversary Gala, location TBD, csysa.com/
March 7: International Women’s Day, The Pinery, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., eventbrite.com, lkillen67@gmail. com
March 7: Great Futures Dinner, Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, Antlers Hotel, bgcppr.org/gala
March 7: Bowl-a-Thon, Special Kids Special Families, King Pin Lanes, sksfcolorado.org
March 14: St. Patrick’s Day Gala, Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 6-9 p.m., CCharitiesCC.org.
March 19: Recipe for Hope Luncheon, Care & Share Food Bank, noon, The Broadmoor, careand share.org
APRIL
April 3: TEAL Charity Auction, Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society, Ross Auction, BeOvaryAware.org
April 4: Masked Till Midnight, Angels Against Alzheimer’s, DoubleTree Hotel, 7-11 p.m., angelsagainst alzheimers.com
April 8: Joe Henjum Senior Accolades “An Evening With the Stars,” Senior Resource Council, Creekside Event Center, 4:30 p.m., seniorresourcecouncil.org
April 11: Finding Our Voices Art Show reception, art by survivors of sexual assault and friends, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com
April 15: Inspire! Women in Conservation Awards 2020, Palmer Land Trust, Penrose House Garden Pavilion, 5-7 p.m., palmerlandtrust.org
April 15: 100+ Women Who Care, The Warehouse, 5:30 p.m., 100wwccs.com
April 17: Balloon Ball, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, National Museum of World War II Aviation, black tie, Children’s ColoradoFoundation.org
April 19-25: National Volunteer Week, ppunitedway.org
April 19: Fran Folsom Culinary Scholarship Dinner, Pikes Peak Community College Foundation, PPCC Centennial Campus, 5 p.m., 502-2013.
April 22-25: Wines of New Zealand, Colorado Springs Wine Festival, Colorado Springs Conservatory, The Broadmoor, coloradosprings conservatory.org
April 22: CASA Light of Hope, breakfast and lunch, Antlers Hotel, casappr.org
April 25: Fur Ball, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, DoubleTree Hotel, hsppr.org
April 30: Colorado Springs Teen Court, annual luncheon, DoubleTree Hotel, csteencourt.org
MAY
May 2: Chocoholic Frolic, Kidpower, The Pinery, 7-10 p.m., kidpowercs.org
May 6: A Taste of Tri-Lakes Cares, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 5:30-7:30 p.m., tri-lakescares.org
May 9: Red Ribbon Ball,”A Night in Paris,” Southern Colorado Health Network, Inc., Antlers Hotel, 6:30 p.m., coloradohealthnetwork.org
May 9: Stamp Out Hunger, put nonperishable food items in your mailbox for Care & Share Food Bank, careandshare.org
May 14: Chef Showcase, Rocky Mountain Health Care Services, Hotel Elegante, 5:30 p.m., rmhcare.org
May 16: Junior Achievement Gala & Auction, “A Sophisticated ‘20s Soiree,” DoubleTree Hotel, 5:30 p.m., Cheryl.potman@ja.org
May 20: KPWE Unstoppable Woman luncheon, UCCS, uccs.edu
JUNE
June 2: Mini-Golf Tournament, Lost Island Miniature Golf, two flights, CPCD...giving children a head start, cpcdheadstart.org
June 5: Kids and Clays Sporting Clays Shoot, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Pikes Peak Gun Club, rmhcsoutherncolorado.org
June 6: Silver Key 50th Anniversary: Engaged at Every Age, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 6-10 p.m. silverkey.org
June 20: Alzheimer’s Longest Day, hosts participate at various locations, 800-272-3900, alz.org/co
June 22: Cameron Memorial Golf Tournament, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Eisenhower Golf Club, AFA, rmhcsouthern colorado.org
June 26: Day of Action, Pikes Peak United Way, ppunitedway.org
June: Community Celebration, date TBD, Pikes Peak United Way, ppunitedway.org
JULY
July 15: 100+Women Who Care, The Warehouse, 5:30 p.m., 1 00wwccs.com
July 21: ADA anniversary luncheon, presented by The Independence Center, Hotel Elegante, 11:45 a.m., GTaylor@theindependencecenter.org
AUGUST
Aug. 7: Golf Classic, Junior Achievement, Cheyenne Shadows, Fort Carson, Cheryl.potman@ja.org
Aug. 13-15: Enchanted Weekend, Discover Goodwill. Aug. 13, Chic Boutique. Aug. 14, golf tournament and On the Mesa. Aug. 15, Enchanted Evening. Garden of the Gods Resort and Club. DiscoverMy Goodwill.org.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 11: National Day of Service, ppunitedway.org
Sept. 12: Pawtoberfest, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Bear Creek Park, hsppr.org
Sept. 12: National Mill Dog Rescue Gala, The Broadmoor, nmdr.org
Sept. 19: Forks With Friends tasting event, Ronald McDonald House, rmhcsoutherncolorado.org
Sept. 23: 14th annual Community Giving Day, CPCD ... giving children a head start, breakfast and cocktail hour events, location TBD, cpcdheadstart.org
Sept. 26: 2020 Culinary Passport, Pikes Peak Chefs, international food, St. Paul’s Church, Julie Penrose Hall, 9 El Pomar Road, 6:30-9 p.m., PikesPeakChefs.com
OCTOBER
Oct. 1: Cowgirls & Cocktails, Norris-Penrose Events Center, 5:30-9 p.m., Cowgirls & Cocktails on Facebook.
Oct. 1 or Oct. 8: Inside Out Youth Services Ally Up, location TBD, insideoutys.org.
Oct. 3: Walk to End Alzheimer’s, location TBD, alz.org/walk
Oct. 8: Power of Philanthropy, ppunitedway.org
Oct. 10: Night of Comedy, Special Kids Special Families, Colorado Springs Marriott, sksf colorado.org
Oct. 17: UCHealth Memorial Foundation Gala, The Broadmoor, uchealthmemorialcares.org
Oct. 21: 100+ Women Who Care, The Warehouse, 5:30 p.m., 100wwccs.com
Oct. 24: 24th annual Children’s Literacy Center Vintner Dinner, The Broadmoor, childrensliteracy center.org
NOVEMBER
Nov. 6: Jewel of a Wine Tasting, Colorado Springs Teen Court, Norris Penrose Events Center, csteencourt.org
Nov. 7: Gingerbread & Jazz, location TBD, earlyconnections.org
Nov. 14: November Noel, The Broadmoor, newbornhope.org.
Nov. 17: Honoring the Brave Breakfast, Peak Military Care Network, Broadmoor International Center, 7:30 a.m., pmcn.org