International Women’s Day has been a global observation for millions of women annually since 1910. The focus: “celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.”

They quote Gloria Steinem: “The story of women’s struggle for equality belongs to no single feminist nor to any one organization but to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights.”

Because the actual day, March 8, fell on a Wednesday this year, the Colorado Springs planners, led by Lynette Jones, offered their “Gender Equality Today ... for a Sustainable Tomorrow” on the weekend, March 4.

It drew an enthusiastic sold-out crowd to brunch, a program and camaraderie at The Pinery at the Hill. Each woman went home with a “Sisterhood” yellow rose.

Supporting organizations included AAUW, League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region, Rocky Mountain Women’s Film, Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Women’s Educational Society of Colorado College, Zonta Club of Pikes Pikes Peak Area and The Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs.

The program speakers were powerful, with many attending saying, “I learned so much.”

Feisty environmental advocate and activist Lucy Molina focused on the “environmental racism” of the poorer areas of north Denver: Commerce City, Globeville, Swansea and Elyria. The Hispanic, Indigenous area has “been left behind.” Zip Code 80216 is the poorest, most polluted in the state, she said, and they “have missed out on funding and proper leadership.” It’s a heavily industrial area where generations of illness and cancer have been passed down, she explained.

And then a stunning statement from Molina that jolted the room silent: “After 100 years, we don’t have drinking water in Commerce City.”

“Justice is long overdue,” said Molina. “And justice is not charity.”

Dr. Allison Staley, a gynecologic oncologist with Swedish Medical Center, shared information about women’s health issues they probably have never brought up with their doctors, she said. Her focus is “equality in health care for women” and there was a long line of attendees wanting time to chat with her.

Simone Ross, CEO of Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Denver, discussed the working world, equity and inclusivity, saying “we as women have to create a new business architecture. Women don’t have a glass ceiling.”

Pikes Peak Poet Laureate Ashley Cornelius brought it all home for the women through verse, challenging “How do we write ourselves into the future?” “Our revolution will start with our self love.” “The future will be a gift from all of those in this room today.”