For the first time in its 54-year history, the elegant, formal Colorado Springs Debutante Ball presentation covered two years.

There were 14 debutantes for 2021. The 2020 debutantes, also numbering 14, had been announced that year, but COVID-19 shutdowns canceled their traditional December holiday gala at The Broadmoor.

This holiday, altogether 28 gloved young women in snow-white gowns were escorted down the red carpet to curtsy to the honorary receiving line. They turned for a deep curtsy to the guests, many of them several generations of family members.

Announcing the debutantes, their parents and grandparents was Dr. Daniel Barret Thatcher, son of the late Hester Thatcher, one of the five founders of the Debutante Ball. The 2021 Debutante Ball was dedicated in memory of longtime supporter and committee member Barbara Lewis.

The debutantes had been selected for academic and volunteer achievements and, together with their families, community philanthropy.

The Colorado Springs Debutante Balls have raised more than $700,000 for major acquisitions at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.

2021 Colorado Springs debutantes:

Zoe Andrews Bain, daughter of Judge William Bain and Jennifer Bain; granddaughter of Donald Bain of Denver and the late Mary Chenoweth, and John and Janice Veteto. She graduated from The Colorado Springs School and attends Sewanee: The University of the South.

Devon Veronika SaRang Beckum, daughter of Gregory and Claudia Beckum; granddaughter of Melvin Beckum of Crestview, Fla., and Valerie Beckum of Calvados, France, and Judith Brown of Rocky Ford, and the late Thomas Brown. She graduated from Manitou Springs High School and attends University of Colorado at Boulder.

My Linh Thi Bui, daughter of Lila Rioth; granddaughter of the late Dr. George Merkert and Ruth Napier and the late Lawrance and Lucille Rioth. She graduated from Coronado High School and attends Colorado College.

Kristyn Virginia Cameron, daughter of Dr. Kirk and Kelly Cameron; granddaughter of Dr. Paul and Virginia Cameron of Larkspur and the late Robert and Audrey Mitchell. She graduated from The Classical Academy and attends Regent University.

Taylor Nicole Hees, daughter of retired Lt. Col. Glen and Wendy Hees; granddaughter of Elfriede Hees of Palm Bay, Fla., and the late Air Force CMSgt Karl Hees and retired Army CWO Wayne and Marilyn Jones of Clarksville, Tenn. She graduated from Vista Ridge High School and attends Colorado State University at Pueblo.

Marni Marie Lane, daughter of Dr. Anita and Philip Lane; granddaughter of the late John and Margaret Lane and Arthur and Alice Kraus of Joliet, Ill. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends Auburn University.

Graceanne Mable Mason, daughter of Roderick and Marianne Mason; granddaughter of Jack and Linda Mason and Ann Reich and the late Joseph Reich. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends Savanah College of Art and Design.

Kaylin Christine Patterson, daughter of Dr. Katharine Leppard and Kevin Patterson; granddaughter of Everett Patterson of Highlands Ranch and the late Kay Deen Patterson and William and Christine Leppard of Lacey, Wash. She graduated from The Colorado Springs School and attends the University of Kansas.

Brenna Marie Sanchez, daughter of John and Gail Sanchez; granddaughter of John Sanchez of Colorado Springs and Mary Sanchez of Macon, Ga., and Timothy Hoiles and Elizabeth Davison. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends Oregon State University.

Margo Elizabeth Simon, daughter of Dr. James and Emilie Simon; granddaughter of Dolores Simon and the late Dr. William Simon and Dr. James and Janie Mulkey of Tulsa, Okla. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends the College of Charleston.

Isabella Orion Tittle, daughter of Robert Tittle and Tara Loo; granddaughter of Michael Tittle and Bernadette Tittle and Rodger Loo of Colorado Springs and Camille Loo of Scottsdale, Ariz. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends Chapman University.

Zoe Jean Vaughan, daughter of Fire Capt. Brian and Meredith Vaughan; granddaughter of Stephen and Pamela Groat of Henderson, Nev., and Nechie Faricy and the late James Hall. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends Pepperdine University.

Lillian Elizabeth Walsh, daughter of Dr. Richard Walsh III and Jennifer Walsh; granddaughter of Richard Walsh Jr. and Louise Kass and Hank and Nan Brown of Denver. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends Bucknell University.

Morgan Elizabeth Willard, daughter of Capt. Michael and Krista Willard; granddaughter of Robert and Margaret Willard and Daniel and Deborah Morgan of Anthem, Ariz. She graduated from Discovery Canyon Campus and attends the University of Utah.

2020 Colorado Springs debutantes:

Erin Elizabeth Berson, daughter of Dr. Andrew Berson and Dr. Megan O’Rourke; granddaughter of Dr. John and Patricia Berson of Longmont and Dr. Paul and Mary O’Rourke. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School and attends Saint Louis University.

Meghan Foster Bodman, daughter of Dr. Mark and Beverly Bodman; granddaughter of Annetta Bodman and the late Dr. Stephen Bodman and Charles Schumacher of Thornton and Gail Fisher of Broomfield. She graduated from Air Academy High School and attends Colorado State University.

Reeve Meredith Donner, daughter of David and Meredith Donner; granddaughter of Joan Donner and the late Robert Donner Jr. and Michael and Janet Webber of Chipeta Park. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends University of Colorado at Boulder.

Anna Grace Voight Griffin, daughter of Craig Griffin and Lisa Voight; granddaughter of Dudley and Patricia Griffin of Hamilton, New Zealand, and Dr. Barry and Mary Anne Voight of State College, Pa. She graduated from Coronado High School and attends Colorado State University.

Emma DeLacy Hybl, daughter of William Jr. and Kristel Hybl; granddaughter of William and Kathleen Hybl and Fred and Gretchen Christensen of Bonita Springs, Fla. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends the University of Alabama.

Averey Elizabeth Jensen, daughter of Jeffrey and Shelley Jensen; granddaughter of Sue Jensen of Exton, Pa., and the late Leeland Jensen and Lowell and Shirley Nelson. She graduated from The University School and attends Vanguard University.

Delaney Rose Marsden-Loetscher, daughter of Dr. Melanie Marsden and John Loetscher; granddaughter of the late James and Ellen Loetscher and Kenneth Marsden and the late Karen Marsden-Keyser. She graduated from Palmer High School and attends Fort Lewis College.

Hayley Elizabeth Payne, daughter of Richard and Susan Payne; granddaughter of Hertha Harrison and the late Kenneth Harrison and Mary Thiede and the late William Thiede. She graduated from Air Academy High School and attends Southern Methodist University.

Emma Patricia Kennemor Ross, daughter of Dr. Scott and Sarah Ross; granddaughter of the late Raymond and Rita Ross and the late Dr. James and Marie Hester. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends Northern Arizona University.

Regan Elizabeth Sanchez, daughter of John and Gail Sanchez; granddaughter of John Sanchez of Colorado Springs and Mary Sanchez of Macon, Ga., and Timothy Hoiles and Elizabeth Davison. She graduated from Colorado Springs Christian School and attends Point Loma Nazarene University.

Madison Cathleen Simpson, daughter of Maureen Simpson and stepdaughter of Paul Douglas; granddaughter of Dr. John and Cathleen Marta. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends University of Northern Colorado.

Hannah Elizabeth Svarverud, daughter of Eric and Karen Svarverud; granddaughter of the late Air Force Col. Dale and Margaret Svarverud and Edward and Christel Woodward of Richmond, Va. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends University of Colorado Boulder.

Margaret Wilder, daughter of James and Kate Wilder; and granddaughter of Raymond and Patricia Wilder of Naples, Fla., and Ronald and Suzanne Marold. She graduated from Palmer High School and attends Colorado State University.

Amelia Adele Wright Niswonger, daughter of Howard Niswonger and Wendy Wright; granddaughter of Wesley Niswonger and the late Anne Marie Niswonger and the late Orville and Sarah Wright. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.