A “creative black tie” sold-out crowd of 580 celebrated top 2019 Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC honorees and grooved to the sounds of Spinphony on Nov. 9 at The Antlers.
The night also celebrated this community: “The best place to live, work and play in,” was the cheer from several speakers. “There has never been a more exciting time to be part of this business community,” added Chamber & EDC President and CEO Dirk Draper.
Kevin O’Neil, who Draper called an “entrepreneurial powerhouse,” was announced as Business Citizen of the Year. The CEO of The O’Neil Group is founder of Catalyst Campus for Technology & Innovation, chairman of the board for Braxton Technologies and has “transformed” several major downtown buildings. O’Neil’s mother, father and brother were there to share his evening and to hear the family’s longtime local history.
Titan Robotics, a leader in 3D printing and manufacturing, received Company of the Year honors, accepted by Clay and Maddie Guillory and Rahul Kasat.
The New Company of the Year, headed by Seth Harvey, is Bluestaq, a Department of Defense software company with a major contract from Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center Directorate of Special Programs.
The $160-million, 850-employee Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs was named Community Investment of the Year. Accepting the award were regional President Margaret Sabin and Greg Raymond, regional chief operating officer.
The Military Affairs Award of Excellence went to retired Army Sgt. Maj. Chuck Moneypenny, who volunteers with the Chamber & EDC’s Military Affairs Council.
A special Community Service honor went to Don Addy of Colorado Thirty Group, for his collaboration “with community leaders, government officials and top military brass to preserve and grow our region’s defense sector.” Colorado Thirty Group, dating back to 1978, includes leaders in business and the military from around the state.
Named the Chamber’s Ambassador of the Year was Melanie Clay, of Six & Geving Insurance, who among other duties was involved in almost 70 ribbon cuttings during a busy business climate.
Accepting Legislator of the Year honors was Sen. Bob Gardner.
Photo gallery: gazette.com/life/around-town