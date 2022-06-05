Since 1968, Colorado Springs women have joined to help children and families in the community.
They had fun doing it as well, and none more fun than their annual Wacky Tea. On April 30, the Assistance League of Colorado Springs filled the Shrine Club with colorful themed tables. Some were from places they had visited during travels and others were from movie favorites. There were clowns, there were hobbies represented and there was a laugh-out-loud outdoor clothesline filled with hanging all-size undies (clean!) and other laundry.
Then it was time to enjoy the tea with its scones, tiny tea sandwiches and a delicious dessert selection. Tea was poured by Rainbow Girls.
To fund their mission of “transforming lives of children” through six programs, the Assistance League women volunteer at the nonprofit Bargain Box Thrift Store south of downtown.
Their long-familiar Operation School Bell provides vouchers for new school clothes and shoes for in-need students recommended by school counselors.
“Assault survivor kits” are emergency clothing and hygiene items provided to hospitals for assault survivors.
The Buddy Bear provides teddy bears to be given to those in traumatic situations.
Through Sweet Dreams, new mattress and box springs are provided to teens emancipating from foster care.
In Operation Can You Hear Me?, preschoolers are screened for hearing problems. Halloween Wishes provides costumes for students in need. And It’s in the Bag provides select thrift store donations to 501©(3) organizations.
For information: assistanceleague.org/colorado-springs