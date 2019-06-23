Advocacy work still must be done, they said, and a packed crowd at the Citizens Project’s Creating Community breakfast June 11 raised $44,519 to help make it happen.
The question of the morning: “What’s your privilege?” Every person in this room has some type of privilege, said Executive Director Deb Walker. Among her own were “White. Education. Economic. Able bodied.” Around the room, name tags listed personal privileges such as “Family. Volunteer. Career. Musician. Jewish. Homeowner. White Male. Handsome.”
Recognizing one’s privilege helps toward “deconstruction of privilege and using what we have to redistribute our resources to our community, especially those most marginalized,” the Citizens Project wrote.
The nonprofit’s advocacy work continues for “equity, diversity and separation of church and state.” A new legislative report card was made available.
The group’s top honor, the Divine Award named for co-founder Amy Divine, went to Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival “for their bold work addressing inequity in their organization and community, and taking concrete steps toward inclusiveness and access.” Executive Director Linda Broker said the group had evolved from “classic white lines such as ‘Of course everybody’s welcome — it’s not our fault that they choose not to participate.’” Now, she said, she’s “a full inclusion convert,” and RMWFF has a new Inclusion Team. Broker thanked Michelle Blessing and Jody Alyn, who started them on the road to inclusive change.
Keynote speaker Julissa Soto of Servicios de la Raza shared a difficult story of arriving across the border in the trunk of a car. There was hidden domestic violence and a foreign language. But, years later, she has a master’s degree, a career and is a mother and grandmother. She had “white angels” along the way, much like the Citizens Project supporters, Soto said.”This is what white angels do.”
Board member Michael Pearlmutter quoted black activist Shaun King about the day’s theme. Some people have a toolbox of privilege, he quoted, and others have just a screwdriver. As for the work of the Citizens Project, he said, “Tikkun olam,” Hebrew for repairing the world and focusing on social action and social justice.
Photo gallery: gazette.com/life/around-town