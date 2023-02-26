Usually they’re all singing, but a masked Mardi Gras in Colorado Springs has become a popular masquerade gala for the Colorado Springs Chorale.

It’s a combination of cocktail reception, silent auction, dinner, dance and gaming tables. And it has become the group’s signature fundraising event and evening of fun.

On Feb. 10, 117 glittering and formally attired masked people visited the DoubleTree at Hilton. It was a competitive group as people bid against each other at the silent auction.

Music for the evening was by the Bill Emery Band, and dancers were busy from evening start to finish. Many of those musical Chorale folks and friends also belong to area dance clubs.

After dinner there were cheers and groans from those at the gaming tables.

Emcee Chris Straka said it has become a lively tradition for the Chorale, a 120-voice auditioned community group with a 66-year history.

After three years delayed by COVID, they had been able to perform last year as the official D-Day chorus in Normandy, France.

Founded in 1956, the Chorale is considered the “oldest continuously performing community group for singers in Colorado.”

Executive Director Jamie Grandy paid tribute to E. Marie Gardner, who died in 2022 at age 92. She had been called one of the “founding mothers” of the Chorale and during an anniversary year in 2006 compiled a full history of the organization. It is available in softbound or electronic file (cschorale.org).

Grandy said, “Marie’s history with the Chorale dates back to 1953, even before we were a Chorale. She always said people need to sing together.”

The mission became: “To serve the Pikes Peak region by celebrating the human voice in song and its power to rejoice, console, educate, enrich, unite and inspire.”

Among programs started was Choral Scholars for high school singers.

Welcomed to the Chorale in 2022 as conductor and artistic director was Adam Torres, who told the Mardi Gras crowd that one of the important things to him was “the family aspect” of the Chorale. Shaking his head in agreement was his husband, Michael Schrier.

Torres, also music director of the Stratus Chamber Orchestra and based in Denver, was chosen to become only the third conductor of the Chorale, following longtime leader Deborah Jenkins Teske.