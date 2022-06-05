Adam Torres got quite the formal introduction as next season’s new artistic director and conductor for the Colorado Springs Chorale.
Many of the people he met at the group’s Mardi Gras Masquerade on May 5 at the Marriott were in glittery masks, long gowns and tuxedoes and happily busy at casino tables.
Torres and husband Michael Schreier, both with Mardi Gras masks, are musicians. The new maestro teaches at Colorado State University, where he received his master of music degree. He has had a variety of conducting experiences, including in Europe.
For the chorale, this summer will be “third time’s a charm,” said enthusiastic longtime artistic director Deborah Jenkins Teske. They are finally performing as the official chorus in Normandy, France, for D-Day, a performance delayed because of the pandemic.
Teske will be artistic director for Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble and director of choirs at Colorado College.
Sponsors of the Masquerade, which featured music for dancing by The Bill Emery Band, were Norwood, Wells Fargo Advisors, 1st Bank, Jazz 93.5 FM and KCME 88.7 FM.