In a sold-out evening, the annual Kidpower Chocoholic Frolic was a delight, combining support for a program “teaching kids to be safe” with a gourmet tasting of rare cacao.

For the first time in an expanded location at Ent Center for the Arts, 450 guests helped raise more than $150,000 as they watched chocolate turning into a tall sculpture to honor and benefit the child and family safety program founded in 1994.

Kidpower has trained more than 64,000 youngsters in “practical, safe and age-appropriate skills of personal safety.”

The June evening started with a lively Mix & Mingle cocktail reception with “lite bites.”

Then on to the chocolate sculpting of a chocolate Kidpower boy by “The Chocolate Genius” Paul Joachim in the Shockley-Zalabak Theatre. Post event the fragrant sculpture became a surprise addition in the lobby at sponsor Ent Credit Union.

As Joachim created, he gave a master class in chocolate and rare cacao.

The rare treats were available to be sampled: Dark Chocolate Maracaibo Clasificado Grand Cru 65% Dark Couverture, Milk Chocolate Bolivia Rare Wild Cacao Grand Cru 45% Milk Couverture and White Chocolate Opus Blanc Lait de Terroir 35% White Couverture.

Joachim is on the board of the Heirloom Cacao Preservation Fund, working worldwide to preserve rare cacao.

Emcees of the fundraising gala were community volunteers Sally Hybl and Annie Snead, who together with executive director and co-founder Jan Isaacs Henry and board President Sara Sugerman had information about the growing Kidpower programs.

The workshops give children “the opportunity to practice skills through carefully structured activities and role plays using realistic, nonthreatening scenarios.”

Vennita Browning received the 2023 “Darcell Palmer Award for integrity on behalf of children.” The program director for Peak Education since 2005, she has been an advocate and volunteer for two decades.

The three Browning sons had participated in the Kidpower workshops starting in 2002 and Vennita became a co-leader of the nonprofit’s Teen Advisory Board. She volunteered with fundraising “to ensure the training is available to all children regardless of financial challenges.”

The award recipient is on several boards, is in her 10th year as a mentor with the Sachs Foundation’s ‘Elevated” program, and served on The Gazette’s Best and Brightest selection committee and Pikes Peak Community Foundation’s Ingenuity Grant Selection Committee.

For Kidpower information: kidpowercs.org