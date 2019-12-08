A black-tie vintner dinner for 255 at The Broadmoor on Oct. 26 will help hundreds of Colorado children with their reading, raising pledges for longtime area programs.
The Children’s Literacy Center, founded and based in the Pikes Peak region, provides free one-to-one tutoring to disadvantaged youngsters reading below their grade levels.
CLC was a Junior League project started in 1991, which grew into a statewide nonprofit program. An estimated 800 volunteers are trained as mentors each year for the 15 community sites. Each volunteer trains one child for 12 weeks.
CLC has reported there are more than 27,000 Colorado children in just the third grade who are reading below grade level.
There are 11 Pikes Peak region Literacy Center locations and others from La Junta to Denver and Aurora.
Gina Solazzi has served as executive director since 2003.
Besides the vintner dinner, there is support from community grants, including regular ones from corporations including Kum & Go.
For more CLC information, go to childrensliteracy center.org
Photo gallery: gazette.com/life/around-town