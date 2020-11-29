For 10 years there was a Cajun atmosphere on the Cheyenne Mountain Resort beach as Cheyenne Village served up a traditional shrimp boil evening, often under a huge party tent.
The annual fundraiser was always a time to heap up plates from the chef’s huge pans of seasoned boiled shrimp and sausage, red potatoes and corn on the cob, followed by s’mores at the firepits.
Year 11, October 2020, called for a creative change with no group gathering allowed thanks to the pandemic. Instead, executive chef Patrick Dahms and his crew prepared separate shrimp boils for folks to drive by and pick up to reheat at home. And these layered s’mores came already baked.
Masked Cheyenne Village staff and board greeted guests driving up and safely handed off bags of delicious meals. Later that evening, the livestreamed program included Cheyenne Village CEO Tim Cunningham, resort managing director Scott Marn and the touching stories of Cheyenne Village’s adult residents with disabilities.
Donations raised were to help offset funding decreases and nonprofit budget cuts during the COVID-19 months and are being accepted at CheyenneVillage.org.
Upcoming nonprofit fundraisers
•23rd YOT Club Holiday Toy Drive, now through Dec. 6, donate books or toys for K-6 at 12 locations, see YOT Club Colorado Springs on Facebook.
• Virtual holiday auction, The Old Mutt Hut, art, jewelry, dog items, Nov. 26-29, tinyurl.com/y4leckpo
• “In the Kitchen with Brother Luck” for Court Care for the Pikes Peak Region, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3, the chef cooks virtually from his restaurant, $75 includes an at-home cooking kit. Register: courtcare.org.
• Festival of Wreaths, virtual auction to benefit Alzheimer’s Association, 5-7 p.m. Dec. 4, Palisades at Broadmoor Park, for Zoom link RSVP by Dec. 1, ThePalisades@mbk.com or 226-2273.
• Philharmonic Guild Virtual Winter Dinner, Dec. 5, charcuterie and dessert or dinner for a small group food baskets from Picnic Basket delivered to Colorado Springs homes, virtual concert, cspguild.org.
• 2020 Trees of Life, Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care, trees outside the Pioneers Museum in memory of loved ones who died, also red, white and blue lights honoring military and first responders, tinyurl.com/y27y2rsl