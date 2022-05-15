A sold-out crowd lined up, boarding passes in hand, for an April 23 international food tour by top chefs and culinary students from the area.
The American Culinary Federation Pikes Peak Chapter’s 2022 Culinary Passport was a hit for its food sampling and an introduction to the site, Skills Academy Vocational Center, which offers a culinary arts program.
Guests were wanded in by a pretend TSA and greeted by the “pilot” before walking down flag-bedecked hallways to country-themed rooms where food dishes followed the themes.
The food adventure traveled from Spanish paella to Jamaican jerk shrimp to Ivory Coast Bobotie meat pies to Greek Dakyos and many more. Other stops were France, Italy, Sicily, Korea, Sweden, Greece, Romania, Colombia, the Bahamas, China, Malta and Portugal.
Along the way, travelers voted their top People’s Choice, which went to a Cuban pina asada dessert by Pikes Peak Community College Culinary Arts Program participant John Lloyd, who has a food truck, Copycat Foods. His winning delicacy had grilled pineapple, Cuban rum and guava ice cream.
Dishes sampled were also from The Broadmoor, Grey Wolf Resort, Susanna’s Comfort Cuisine, Cheyenne Mountain Country Club, Paravacini’s. Pueblo Community College, Springs Rescue Mission, Tejon Eatery, TAPAteria, HOMA, Garden of the Gods Resort, Castle Pines Golf Club, Lucky Dumpling, Private Chef, Pizzaria Rustica and US Foods and Desserts by Marisela. There were wine and beer pairings and coffee from Solar Roast.
The evening was a benefit for the ACF Chapter Endowment Fund and Skills Academy, which has programs for special-needs adults including a day program, respite and vocational training.