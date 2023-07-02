What a perfect opportunity to eat out for the evening.

The annual Rocky Mountain Health Care Services Chef Showcase is a treat for the taste buds as Colorado Springs-area chefs provide special dishes that guests might otherwise not have had an opportunity to sample.

The June event in an Antlers Hotel ballroom had tables of offerings for 550 guests there to enjoy good food and raise funds for programs supporting seniors and survivors of brain injuries. More than $134,000 was raised.

RMHCS PACE President and CEO Nate Olson thanked the hard-working cooking teams and encouraged attendees with family members over 65 to learn more about the growing nonprofit. “If people need help, we are there.” He said that after 30 years in the health field he knows “there’s nothing like PACE.”

It has grown from one center into two, adding one in May in a different area of the community. Now areas north and south have grown so quickly “we’re already looking for a third center,” he announced.

In the evening’s video, seniors talked about PACE providing medical support, helping monitor medications and even taking people to appointments. Others found a way to leave their lonely homes for meals and maybe card games with other seniors.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

One man said he had no interest in becoming involved with others until he made a couple of visits and now “sometimes I go there for no reason other than to just have coffee.” A couple said PACE “has made our golden years golden.”

A widow had learned a way to move forward in life, getting guidance on how to do things like the finances that her husband had done for them in the past.

RMHCS chef Patrick Robinson saw the value of those programs for seniors and in 2011 created “Chef Showdown: Old Versus New.” It was an opportunity to fundraise while also putting the spotlight on area chefs, who could visit with guests when they visited their tables to learn about the dishes prepared.

Beloved and a bit of a big-hearted curmudgeon, “Chef Patrick” had joined RMHCS after retiring from The Steaksmith in 2007.

After he died in 2021, his successful showcase was renamed as a “vision of Patrick,” becoming Patrick Robinson’s Chef Showcase. His chef’s coat is framed and on the stage at the event. His family are special guests at the showcase.

The board of Rocky Mountain Health Care Services consists of Dayton Romero, Dave Kast, Shirley Martinez, Helen Cameron, James T. Flynn, Jay Olson, John Hoelscher, Rachel Sorenson, Patricia Yates and Shawn Thompson.