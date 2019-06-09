Ready, set, fill your chargers.
The ninth annual Chef Showcase planners at Rocky Mountain Health Services learned the secret to gathering tiny plates of goodies at chefs’ tasting galas. No more juggling; just one or two little plates at a time. Those large charger plates from formal dinners can hold up to four tiny sampling plates at a time to take back to tables, they discovered.
This was a treat for the 550 hungry folks at the showcase who tried all the gourmet dishes before voting for their favorite from the 17 chefs.
By evening’s end May 16 at Hotel Elegante, Matt Richardson and his team from Cheyenne Mountain Country Club had collected the most vote chips in their chef’s hat.
The silver medal went to Jose Mota of Mota’s Best. Taking bronze were Lewis Guarasci and Christian Carrillo of Cravings Catering.
Other chefs serving savory delights were 503W, All Things Culinary, Phantom Canyon, Inn at Garden Plaza, Atmosphere Gastropub, Alchemy, Green Line Grill, Ascent Catering, retired chef Joey Mestas, Till Kitchen, Whole Foods, Four by Brother Luck, The Warehouse and Hotel Elegante.
The dessert room wasn’t part of the competition, but a unanimous thumbs up went to Chef Patrick Robinson and his team from RMHCS for tables of meal-ending delicacies.
Attendees and sponsors donated $134,000 for RMHCS programs supporting seniors and brain injury survivors.
Putting together the tasty evening were Adam Williams, Alysia Sisneros, Cheryl Crawford, Debbie Baum, Karen Chaney, Kathy Younger, Mary Claire Shibilski, Shandra Hoyle, Stephanie Bevan, Summer Galceran, Tasi Mafoe, Tracy Madigan and Carolyn Wilson, who also sang the National Anthem with her husband, Ron.
