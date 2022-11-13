Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC found a rousing and quite glittering way to celebrate the 2022 business community and the first anniversary of its leader.
A high-decibel-level Double Down on the 719 was a creative Oct. 29 combo of sparkling attire, playing casino games for nonprofits, circus performers, annual business awards, dancing, cigars and whiskey on The Broadmoor patio and a Halloween scare night.
For openers, a sold-out crowd filled the reception area, sipping Champagne and playing roulette and blackjack to benefit Goodwill of Colorado, Junior Achievement and Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.
In the formal ballroom dining area, Chamber President and CEO Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, from Kentucky and Ohio, welcomed guests with an enthusiastic look at how she was learning to be a Colorado girl. “Tay-hone,” she practiced, not “Tee-john” she learned quickly about the street where the Chamber office is located.
Gains are being made in the business community after a difficult pandemic time, she reported. The Chamber’s 2021 annual report had focused on “Pivoting and Planning for Recovery.”
The positives were noted with the top annual awards for 2022.
Company of the Year Bluestaq had won a $280 million contract for a database of objects in space and $5.6 million in job-growth incentive tax credits with plans to add 585 highly skilled jobs.
Beauty Bar, with two locations, was named New & Growing Business of the Year. Owner Uyen Le had recently presented a national podcast on Nerdwallet on how to grow a brick-and-mortar business.
Community Investment of the Year went to the Rev. Ben Anderson and Solid Rock Community Development Corp., which is building a 77-unit apartment project on the city’s southeast side for renters earning 30% to 60% of the area’s median income.
Honored as Business Citizens of the Year were Mayor John Suthers and wife Janet, whose daughters had personal looks on video about the accomplishments of their parents.
Reeder Kleymeyer said in announcing the award that the couple had “made an enormous impact in Colorado Springs, creating a foundation for our community to thrive.”
She included a long list of the mayor’s accomplishments including “great economic development success,” the addition of nearly 50,000 jobs, “historic infrastructure improvements to the city’s roads and stormwater system,” and there were pages more.
The couple had teamed on the development of the city’s branding as “Olympic City USA.”
Janet Suthers was credited with raising the almost $1 million needed for the project, leading her daughters to say “there’s Grandma’s sign” on the welcome signs when they drive into town.
Suthers gave credit to city staff and departments for their work and leadership on all the projects.
Reeder Kleymeyer told the couple she “wished we could have worked together longer.” The mayor is term-limited in the spring.
After the awards, it was time to earn more funds at the casino, dancing (a lot) to music by DJ Jeremy White of Laser Sound, cigars and whiskey on the patio and then off to the City Auditorium for the Coroner’s Halloween Ball.