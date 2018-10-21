In a Broadmoor ballroom filled with 500 supporters of The Home Front Cares, military members and veterans were asked to stand.
Keynote speaker and severely burned wounded warrior J. R. Martinez pointed in all directions, saying, “I’m sure every single one of these individuals standing has a scar, maybe not as obvious as mine. And we are all a team.”
The room was in hushed silence as he took the spotlight at The Home Front Cares’ Golden Boot Gala.
He has vivid memories of the time 15 years ago when he was a young soldier driving an Army Humvee, a Joe Cool with window down, on a road in Iraq. An incredible boom. His front tire had hit a roadside bomb.
His three passengers were blown out safely, but he was trapped in the vehicle, burning alive, flames searing his skin, lungs filling with smoke. He knew he had to keep his eyes open. If eyes closed, it meant he had given up.
Somehow his team rescued him, and Martinez spent 34 months in recovery, undergoing almost 35 surgeries and skin grafts, at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. Laughing, he said he never understood why the Army’s major burn center is in the dripping-wet heat of Texas.
Martinez wondered when he could get back to the war and his team. “The guys were there, so I had to go back.” Then he learned the brutal truth.He was “no longer in the U.S. Army.”
What changed his life was a staff request for him to speak with a newly arrived young soldier at the burn center who was giving up on life. When this had happened to Martinez, his “little Mexican mother” launched into Spanish and ordered him to shape up, ending it by calling him by his full name. Sons know what that means.
Martinez counseled other patients at the center and became a motivational speaker. He wrote a book, was on “All My Children” and won the mirror ball trophy as “Dancing With the Stars” champ.
At the Sept. 21 fundraiser for the nonprofit helping military and families, he said: “Every single one of us in this room can serve, to be there for every single veteran. You don’t have to live it, you just have to understand. Just listen.”
He walked the walk, talked the talk as he patiently listened to and chatted with a never-ending line of people. Sometimes they just talked; other times he autographed his book with personal lines.
Photo gallery: gazette.com/life/around-town