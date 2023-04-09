St. Patrick’s Day has been the time for fun, green drinks and fundraising for 22 years for Catholic Charities of Central Colorado. 2023 didn’t disappoint.

The sold-out Shamrock Shindig at Cheyenne Mountain Resort even turned into a night of comedy. The legendary live auction of choice trips, meals, golf and diamond jewelry ended with a memorable bid-off for rare Kentucky bourbon.

Auctioneer “Pistol Pete” Husak called for a $100 raise-the-paddle for a bottle of Old Rip Van Winkle Kentucky Bourbon donated by Glen and Cathy of Lots A Liquor. That’s the lively competition with the final $100 paddle in the air winning Old Rip Van Winkle.

Up and up the bids went to cheers and laughter, with John Marzolf’s paddle 107 instantly matching them. He took it all at $12,100 and walked up front to give the gift to Diocese Bishop John Golka.

The bishop took kidding that after the fundraiser he would be rushing to a TV screen for the score of the Creighton NCAA Sweet 16 game. It’s his alma mater.

Guests dined on St. Patrick’s Day traditional favorites including corned beef with Colcannon Irish potatoes, Irish Bangers, shepherd’s pie and Irish bread pudding. Green drink special was an Irish Mule Cocktail.

Altogether the Shamrock Shindig gala raised $285,000 for Catholic Charities programs.

Catholic Charities President and CEO Andy Barton set the theme for those programs with an Irish/Gaelic proverb: “Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine,” meaning “Under the shelter of each other, people survive.”

In the video “Our Neighborhood,” Barton took guests on a tour of programs including Marian House Campus, Catholic Charities at Castle Rock and the new Helen Hunt Family Housing on the campus including Family Connections resources and Head Start.

In July, Franciscan Community Counseling becomes part of the counseling services at Catholic Charities, remaining at Mount Saint Francis to serve the north.

Services will include family counseling, individual counseling and frontline triage.

The gala honored longtime sponsors and committee members: 19 years — Mortgage Solutions Financial, Murphy Constructors, The Gazette; 18 years — RhoDESCO Printing, O’Brien’s Carpet One; 17 years — Ent Credit Union, Diocese of Colorado Springs, Michael J. Wolfe, Phil Long Dealerships, Ryan Glass; 16 years — The Faricy Boys; 15 years — El Pomar Foundation; 14 years — Vicki Dimond, Betsy Sobral and 13 years — 5Star Bank.