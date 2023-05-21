In her almost 14 years with CASA of the Pikes Peak Region, program director and now Executive Director Angela Rose has had a singular goal: a CASA advocate for every child who needs one.

That has been the mission of the local nonprofit formed in 1989 to train volunteers as advocates for victimized children, to be the eyes, ears and voice of the children in the courts.

During early years, there was often a waiting list of several hundred children. As advocates were trained, that changed and, said Rose, pre-pandemic there were 20 children waiting. During COVID it jumped to 40 and today runs between 30 and 40.

“We have a wonderful collaboration with the judicial system,” said Rose, thanking the many who joined other supporters and volunteers for the 23rd Light of Hope fundraiser luncheon April 19 at the DoubleTree Hotel. It was a sold-out crowd of 600 that helped raise over $228,000.

During the program, speaker Rochelle Ellmore shared her difficult story of being a former CASA child. She was from an abusive, violent home with “a mother who stood by and let it happen.” Her father had threatened to kill them and burn down their house. They could hear him beating their mom. Yet the family put on a happy face and went to church together.

At 15 and with visible bruises, Rochelle admitted the truth to a school counselor who called DHS. Rochelle received a CASA advocate who listened to her and taught her she had to speak up for the first time. Her father went to jail. Today she’s a mother and has a nonprofit career.

Joe Foreman was the CASA for Will, who had multiple foster homes, several failed adoptions, multiple case workers and guardians ad litem. That stopped with the Foreman family, who made him part of their family, doing regular family things together, even Costco trips. With their help, Will could eventually connect with biological family in Alaska he had never known.

Sherry and John Hoffman described their difficult case with multiple children, sexual abuse and trauma. The father was the perp, they learned. With the CASAs’ help, the mother could move forward, help her children and get her education.

Board member Rosina “Rosie” McNeil-Cusick, a diversity, inclusion, equity specialist, surprised her single mother with a tribute about the strength of their large family.