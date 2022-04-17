For the first time since 2019, April’s Child Abuse Prevention Month could be observed by CASA of the Pikes Peak Region with in-person Light of Hope events.
More than 400 participated in breakfast and lunch educational fundraisers April 6 at the Antlers Hotel, raising $181,505 for child advocacy. Donations toward the $200,000 goal will continue during the month.
“It’s humbling to be the first line of response to kids in dire need, and so important to lead with empathy as you help them navigate away from danger,” said CASA board chair Howard Black.
Light of Hope helped raise awareness about child abuse in communities served “and will help lead toward recruiting 30 new volunteers this month,” said communications manager Keri Kahn.
The need has increased dramatically after COVID-19 lockdowns, during which child welfare needs weren’t being reported when schools and child care centers were closed, speakers pointed out.
“Unfortunately, our work will always be necessary,” said CASA Executive Director Angela Rose.
CASA volunteer Mary Moffett told one of those stories. Her first CASA case when she moved here in 2014 involved six children whose parents were addicted to drugs and alcohol. “The kids were happy to just have someone listening to them,” she told Light of Hope guests.
Although the adults had serious problems, Moffett said that with CASA cases, “I’m not here to judge the parents or anyone else. I’m here for the children.” The mother refused to change and follow the program and remained out of the kids’ lives.
The father, she said, was intimidated that she was one more person trying to keep the children from him. That changed as he went forward with the program and learned how excited the kids were to see him and do simple things like play in the park with him. “He worked hard,” said Moffett, and for the first time felt his life was “beautiful.”
Moffett was able to tell the oldest child she “wouldn’t need to be the mom anymore. You can be a kid.”
The father, Thomas, told his success story on video and joined Moffett at Light of Hope where the two of them received a standing ovation.
Moffett had told CASA, “Sometimes doing this work, you wonder if you’re making a difference, but then the dad called me one time and said he just wanted me to know that I saved his life.”
Through the Court Appointed Special Advocates programs, trained CASAs like Moffett advocate for children in the court system, offer a safe environment for children to be with both parents when possible in the Supervised Exchange Parenting Time, have a fund to provide for special needs like summer camps and music lessons for the children, and offer a shop where young people can shop on their own for free for clothing, coats, shoes and special accessories.
To learn more about CASA, to donate and to learn about volunteering: casappr.org/hope