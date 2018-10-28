Tiny fingers softly cupped in an adult’s hands.
Such photos are a poignant look at Pikes Peak Pediatric Pathways, where families and trained staff walk a path with little ones with “life-threatening or life-shortening illnesses.”
“People are surprised when they learn that we take care of children. We shine a light on children and families facing their end-of-life journey,” said Gloria Brooks, president of Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care.
More than 150 people were on hand at The Pinery on the Hill on Sept. 20, helping the Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation in its first benefit, this year benefiting the pediatric program.
It was also a time, said Brooks, “to celebrate how we and others impact the quality of life for our community.” Toward that end, she announced the agency’s first Quality of Life award, presented to the philanthropic El Pomar Foundation. The award was accepted by Kyle Hybl, who said it was personally meaningful because 15 years ago, his grandfather had passed away with “the dignity of care from hospice.”
Hospice and palliative care service has been expanded from Colorado Springs and El Paso County to add Teller County. It continues to grow because “we need to be able to talk about the end of life,” said Brooks.
The first Illuminations event was planned by co-chairs Sharon and Don Hare and Dan and Montse Korleski with their committee of Peggy Carmack, Susan Davis, Erin Tilney Eilmes, Sue Mulvihill, Jeanette Sullivan, Kristi Sullivan, Michelle Talarico, Marla Twardowski, Gloria Brooks, Joan Selman and staff member Christy Pennington, who received special thank-you flowers.
Event sponsors included Nor’wood Development Group, Schmidt Construction Co., Nunn Construction and Rampart Supply Inc.
Photo gallery: gazette.com/life/around-town