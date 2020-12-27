When chef Brother Luck cooked for Court Care, it was an evening all about dumplings and youngsters whose parents have court business in the Judicial Building.
During a December fundraiser streaming from the chef’s downtown restaurant IV by Brother Luck, people all around the area followed along from their kitchens as he made pork, shrimp and chicken dumplings. Then everyone sat down to savor the meals.
Volunteers from the nonprofit Court Care had delivered 110 meal kits with all the fixings. There was wine to order, too.
Online was no problem for Brother Luck, who, with his staff, is teaching podcast cooking classes during pandemic restaurant restrictions and slowdowns.
The timing was ideal for a Court Care public-education event as well during COVID-19 courthouse closings.
There was a virtual tour of Court Care, where children are given secure day care during Fourth Judicial District Court hearings for El Paso and Teller counties and proceedings in Colorado Springs Municipal Court.
The program was explained by Chief Judge William Bain, attorney Emma Webster and Court Care board member Shane Sherman. It serves more than 5,000 children during regular years, said Executive Director Beth Byer. “Each child who walks through our doors is experiencing family and individual stress.”
Although many courts are closed until dates to be announced in 2021, Court Care is open for families with emergency hearings including contested custody, domestic violence and protection orders. Donations are accepted at courtcare.org