Four women from well-known, early-day Colorado Springs families met for a casual lunch to play bridge at The Broadmoor in 1924. Thus became their regular ladies’ luncheon the last Tuesday of every month except December.
Those four friends — Margaret Sims Clark, Alice Reiss, Ethel Puffer and Louise Lowell, with an endorsement from Julie Penrose, wife of the hotel founder — couldn’t have anticipated that as the calendar turns to 2022, their casual gathering has been passed down through generations for 98 years.
There had been requests from other friends to join the foursome’s Tuesday Luncheon Club social gathering and it grew to 50 friends, soon requiring rules of order with a board and committees.
As years went by and luncheons continued, there were also mother-daughter times and eventually third generations and many friends, with the number capped at 50.
A quippy description continues that it’s not a service club or literary club, not a sisterhood, not religious and never political. “It’s more accurately defined by what it is not than by what it is.” It’s more “a two-hour vacation from everything except giggles and pleasantries,” with the apt initials TLC.
Luncheons had to stop during the pandemic, but the women were finally able to meet this fall for, in the words of Broadmoor Resident Manager Ann Alba, time “being together and celebrating each other.” They met in the Broadmoor Golf Club.
Honorary member Betty Haney was saluted for her longest years of membership, dating to 1980. Pam Marsh started in 1982 and Jeri Hibbard in 1990.
And what about “let’s do lunch?” Wedge salad with candied bacon, spiced pecans, red onion and heirloom cherry tomatoes; grilled teriyaki chicken breast with brown rice, Asian vegetables, ginger and toasted sesame; and, for dessert, vanilla pots de crème, lemon sable cookies and strawberries.