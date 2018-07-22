For 10 years, this Rally for the Cure has been one of the best in the country, and today it’s the largest. And definitely one of the pinkest.
The popular weekend of tennis and pickleball at The Broadmoor draws competitors from around the country. Court action June 8-10, along with a gala at Cheyenne Lodge and a shopping event, raised $50,000 for Komen.
Komen CEO Paula Schneider cheered on the players and donors, saying, “Breast cancer is unacceptable.” It’s not just talk. Schneider is a breast cancer survivor, and her mother died of metastatic breast cancer.
The rally was also a personal mission for figure-skating great Peggy Fleming, who had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 1998. She picked up a tennis racket for the cause but could only laugh when she decided she might not make it her newest sport.
The rally had plenty of glitz, with winning female competitors recipients of tennis and pickleball necklaces from Broadmoor Jewelry Co. and Roberto Coin.
Karen Brandner, Broadmoor tennis director, was event director, and Christopher Ellis the tournament director for 120 players.
Part of the fun was auctioning tennis pros to partner in the pro-am action. Female pros were Helene Afeman, Nikki Hola, Bianca Mok, Yana Ruegsegger.
The pro fellows: Kevin Arias, Marshall Carpenter, Randy Crawford, Damon Gillette, Jerad Harbaugh, Jeff Loehr, David Loewenthal,Art Turnbill, Marc Weiner and Andy Zodin.
The weekend’s emotional mantra:
“For all those who have passed,
for those who are fighting
and for those who will face this fight ...
We’re Rallying for a Cure”
Photo gallery: gazette.com/life/around-town