The Broadmoor Garden Club, with its strong history dating to 1935, invites the community for a special program each year. There have been flower shows, an opportunity to hear author and landscape photographer John Fielder and even a floral fashion show.
The 2022 event on April 8 took a heavily scientific turn, sharing ethnobotanical research focused on new treatments and possible breakthroughs for ALS, AIDS, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s.
The Broadmoor Garden Club welcomed the executive director of Brain Chemistry Labs, Paul Alan Cox, Ph.D., co-author with Michael J. Balick, Ph.D., of “Plants, People, and Culture, The Science of Ethnobotany.” The scientist is also a member of Garden Clubs of America.
The presentation was an inside look at the nonprofit Jackson, Wyo., lab’s discoveries from working with Indigenous peoples and the impacts of their lifestyles and sometimes flabbergasting diets.
One culture, they learned, ate flying squirrels, and they charted a BMAA neurotoxin thread to what the squirrels and the people ate. In another part of the world, healthy women near and over 100 eat a plant-based diet with a large amount of the amino acid L-serine.
Cox and the labs are studying L-serine in FDA-approved human trials for possible treatment for early Alzheimer’s. L-serine is one of 20 amino acids making up human proteins. If current trials with 100 people are successful, L-serine could be used in treatment, he said.
What has been uncovered, the researchers believe, is that Alzheimer’s doesn’t just impact those over 65 but is believed to have a latency years before, he said. This could change how and when it is treated.
What shocked some in the audience was a discussion of cyanobacterial toxins in water. People living near Great Lakes water with high bacteria counts had high ALS rates, Cox said. The opposite was true for those living around pristine water. Cox was asked if this danger could be true for Prospect Lake and other Colorado waters forced to close due to algae counts. He answered that no one should be around that water or swim in the blooming algae and green scum.
Now the researchers are adding an emphasis on Parkinson’s, Cox said.
After the program, the featured speaker was surrounded by guests and club members with questions and observations for the man who has been named one of Time magazine’s “Heroes of Medicine.”