For 10 years, with just a short break during COVID years, the community businesses and individuals supporting homeless youths have shared sponsor-donated breakfast fundraisers on the streets and under the Colorado Avenue bridge where those young people often find shelter.

On July 13, tables were set under the bridge and beside the train tracks for 750 early risers who raised more than $153,000 for the programs of The Place, the homeless shelter and programs for the young people.

The Place CEO Shawna Kemppainen explained the breakfast locations. The Place serves an average of 185 homeless each month, 638 each year, half of whom are living outside, she said. Those homeless young are under that Colorado Avenue bridge, near the creek, along the streets, in parks or close to the railroad tracks.

During the Off the Street fundraiser, those raising money are on that street as they support getting homeless young people off the street, Kemppainen said “We have a lot of work to do.”

In a touching moment, guests learned that when the Picnic Basket catering trucks and staff of The Place had arrived to set up the breakfast, they surprised a young woman sleeping under the bridge. She grabbed her possessions and disappeared.

The CEO described an ongoing need for more housing and supportive services. And toward that goal is the Launchpad Apartments at 19th and Uintah streets, the “first supportive apartment complex for homeless between ages 18-24.”

It’s expected that ground will be broken for the 50 affordable units in September with 2024 as a move-in date. Featured speaker the Rev. Laura Rossbert said Launchpad has “trauma-informed design. Sixty seven percent of these young people have experienced trauma.” There will be single apartments where residents can be quietly alone when they want and community areas when they choose social gatherings.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Residents will receive life skills training among other transitional support.

“Housing is emotional and social well-being,” said Rossbert.

Off the Street guests were encouraged to contact their county commissioners and City Council representatives with facts about the need for shelter and programs for the many homeless youths. It’s a solvable problem, Kemppainen said.

Sharing their stories were EmRhys Jenkins, The Place Board of Directors youth liaison and a Colorado College student. In the past she had never felt she belonged, she shared.

Regina Lewis had a riveting personal story of moving forward from a family with homelessness to earning her doctorate.

Sponsors of the Off the Street breakfast were Ting Internet, which announced a $5,000 donation match, Picnic Basket, Cedar Springs, Diversus Health, First Presbyterian Church, US Bank, El Pomar Foundation, CHFA, Springs Injury Lawyers Law Group, SW Shop Works Architecture and Crumbl Cookies.

Donations are still accepted at facebook.com/theplacecos.