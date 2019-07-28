The sounds all around are familiar to homeless youths seeking shelter below the Colorado Avenue Bridge: vehicles on the bridge, trains and train horns, sirens, nearby construction equipment.
For nearly 1,000 people sitting down to an early morning breakfast under that bridge July 18, those sounds were just an intriguing part of the annual Urban Peak Off the Street fundraiser.
But it’s what homeless youth experience every day, said Executive Director Shawna Kemppainen. Add to that the dangers they face.
Guests, who enjoyed Picnic Basket-donated breakfast burritos, pastries and fruit, raised almost $170,000 to continue to expand the programs so more homeless young people can move out of homelessness and on to safety, self-sufficiency and full potential.
Since last year’s breakfast, 58 youths have moved into their own housing, Kemppainen said. Often their journey off the streets starts at a 20-bed shelter, but housing is at the top of Urban Peak’s core outcomes, she said. It’s closely followed by “permanent safe connections, employment and education, and social and emotional well-being.” Fifty Urban Peak young people graduated or got their GEDs last year, Kemppainen said.
Partners in Housing provides transitional housing for Urban Peak youths, said the nonprofit’s Mary Stegner. That includes the Mac House, so named for the late Urban Peak head John McIlwee.
Sana Noor’s story drew a standing ovation. From abuse, rape and a fully controlled life “at the place I was supposed to call home,” she was told to leave when she wouldn’t accept her parents’ religion. Sent away in a cab with nowhere to go in 2016, she found emergency help at Urban Peak. No ID, no insurance, no job, no car, no anything.
Sana was the first case for a new Urban Peak employee, and she confidently announced she would be that case manager’s first success story. How right she was. They worked hard and, with the help of an Air Force recruiter, she is at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. Sana, who is fluent in multiple languages, has a 4.0 GPA as she works toward her associate’s degree in finance. She plans to start work on her bachelor’s degree in the spring. She volunteers with nonprofits to give back.
Sana’s birth family has abandoned her, but she keeps in touch with some of the Urban Peak patrons and, in a short visit to the shelter, patted the bunk bed that had been hers.
“It’s scary wondering how different life could have been,” she told Off the Street guests.
Upcoming: Nov. 7-8, Night Out Project, spending the night on the streets.
Photo Gallery: gazette.com/life/around-town