A broad smile never left James Sullivan’s face.

He was greeting guests at Cheyenne Mountain Resort and also fielding logistical questions that come with an extra-special evening.

What made March 4 so special was Sullivan’s opportunity to tell a sold-out crowd “Happy birthday” for the 135th anniversary of the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region. And then the candles on the cupcakes at each dinner place setting were blown out together.

Sullivan, the club’s beloved president and CEO, admitted it had been a challenging time during the pandemic when the club, considered “an extended family” by so many young people, went into shutdown with everything else.

“We were told in March 2020 it would be for a week or so,” Sullivan said. But that stretched into months.

2023 was the perfect time for an anniversary and the annual celebration of top club young people. Once again, Sullivan said, it’s time “to tell the story, tell it loud, tell it often.”

Supporters responded by donating nearly $135,000 for before- and after-school programs.

Then there was a surprise tribute to Sullivan by personality-plus Cameron Simmons, who acknowledged that “Mr. James” has had a positive impact on him for 20 years.

Simmons had never had “a positive Black role model” but through Sullivan and staff was mentored to become a club youth of the year, a first-generation college graduate, a Daniels Fund full-ride scholarship winner and “a proud, inspired and motivated man.” Simmons, now 29, also spent time in Ghana “learning about my identity as a Black man.”

Pointing to the young people in the room, Simmons said, “Mr. James, the legacy you leave is in us.”

That legacy continues with the newly named Junior Youth of the Year Emilia Hammer and Youth of the Year Tiran Charles, who said that through the Boys & Girls Club he has learned “I have a voice.”

Longtime supporters Jim DiBiase and Ingrid Richter announced Blue Door scholarships for extra essentials to Charles, Emmanuel Dunlap and Frankie Bridges.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region has three sites for young people: El Pomar, with transportation from Bristol Elementary, West Elementary, West Middle and Holmes Middle; E.A. Tutt, with transportation from Mountain Vista Community, Centennial Elementary, James Irwin Charter Middle, Carmel Community and Monterey Elementary; and a Teen Club.

A mission is “to build self-esteem and life skills in youth ages 5-18 by providing hope and opportunity through quality programs and activities administered by trained professional staff in a positive, safe environment.” There are 30 national programs in five core areas. (bgcppr.org)