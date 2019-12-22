Top volunteers of the year, YMCA staff and board members were there to celebrate the holiday, but there were surprises in store.
For one thing, the Colorado casual, plaid-friendly “Frost and Flannel” party Dec. 10 at new venue Almagre had a special celebrity guest, Todd Bridges of “Diff’rent Strokes.” Yes, Willis, the object of “Whatcha talkin’ bout Willis.”
Bridges, a Y kid who learned to swim there as a youngster, and YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region President/CEO Boyd Williams had met when they played golf at a YMCA event. But California-fellow Bridges, in coat and tie, kidded that he wasn’t clad in the evening’s attire because flannel had never touched his body! Bridges said the Y has always been especially important “because children don’t have enough things to do.”
What came next was the biggie when Williams announced the large downtown YMCA redevelopment project. “We were fortunate we were able to share the news with you first,” Williams told staff, volunteers and board. It was announced publicly the next day at a downtown press conference. It should be noted that the San Francisco fellow, Bridges, had to borrow a puffy coat and put on a hat to fend off that cold day.
What’s coming? Almost the entire block where the Y is today, across from Acacia Park, will be redeveloped for multiple use, healthy living and will include lower-rent apartments, offices and a “state-of-the-art recreation and wellness center.” And, Williams said, maybe even rooftop dining.
The evening’s original intent, party time for putting the spotlight on the Volunteers of the Year, had these honorees: Candi Hegenbart, YMCA at First & Main; Maggie Gaddis, Camp Shady Brook; Lynn Visage, Tri-Lakes YMCA; Bill Scharton, Downtown YMCA; Kevin Cook, Southeast YMCA; Marcy Deeds, RADD teen program (Radical Alternatives to Drugs and Drinking); Ray and Coleen Weis, Senior Center; Jon Taylor, Garden Ranch YMCA; Doug Ziegler, Briargate YMCA.
