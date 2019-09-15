A perfect time to catch up. Friends dressed in light, end-of-summer colors, sipping mimosas, enjoying a catered brunch and chatting.
It was the seventh year for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Bruncheons held in private homes. The hostess on Sept. 6, Katie Gonzalez, showed guests through her home of five years, filled with her own special interior design features.
BBBS of Colorado Executive Director Danielle Summerville said, “There are tons of nonprofits, so many ways to give,” and thanked the women for this personal event.
She introduced Rosie Sanchez, who knows the BBBS program intimately. Two years ago, she was a single mom looking for a way “to give my children the extra support they needed, a friend,” someone to help them find confidence and courage. Son Mio found that in “Sports Buddies” where his Big Brother is Capt. Andrew Beck, a Green Beret. When Andrew returned from deployment in Afghanistan, he touched Rosie’s heart by giving Mio his flag and his award.”He taught my son about facing fears,” said Rosie.
Daughter Thalia’s Big Sister is Mel (short for Melanie) and they are close friends with similar interests.
Said Summerville, who is also a Big Sister, “Mel and Andrew aren’t paid for what they do. Like the others they are volunteers and there are amazing relationships that develop.” The focus: “Inspire, Empower, Ignite Potential.” BBBS of Colorado has served 380 youngsters this year and there’s a need for many more Bigs, Summerville said. Those accepted to work with the youngsters are heavily screened, she assured guests.
More info: BigLittleColorado.org. Photo gallery: gazette.com/life/around-town.