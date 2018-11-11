For 100 years, Colorado volunteer mentors have become important in the lives of youngsters.
These pairings are the Bigs and the Littles of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, more than 2,000 BBBS relationships a year.
An anniversary Big Night Out was celebrated Oct. 18 at The Pinery at the Hill, when $40,000 was raised for the program.
Speaker Shane Portfolio could be a poster boy for Big Brothers. He had been a Little from a single-mother home without running water or electricity. Through Big Brothers, his mother helped him find the Big who would be his male influence.
Shane and his Big loved sports. Both prized education. His Big worked in a large corporation, which inspired Shane after his Army career. Today Shane is senior vice president of technical operations and engineering for Comcast Cable’s West Division. He has a wife of 20 years and a family. He has reconnected with his Big. “For the first time in 25 years, I could tell him thank you.”
Shane encouraged the other 170 celebrants: “If you can be a mentor, it matters.”
Anniversary honors went to Ent Credit Union, whose employees and members raised $50,000 for BBBS during their summer fundraising campaign.
Big of the Year was Bailey Bullock, who had been there for his Little through health issues and to work with him toward his education for more than three years. Bullock is deployed now but always was there for his Little, saying via video, “As long as he wants me in his life, I’ll be there.” Laurence Pettiford accepted his Big’s award.
Sports Buddy of the Year was Tom Geolat, who is matched with Moses Baca.
Mentor 2.0 of the Year through Atlas Prep was Amanda Morales, who has bonded with her Little Raquel James through math.
Even BBBS Executive Director Danielle Summerville had a mentor success story. When first employed at BBBS, she was mentored into the role by April Speake and now heads the organization.
