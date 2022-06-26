The mentoring work of Big Brothers Big Sisters with their “Littles” was forced to screech to a sudden stop when the pandemic hit.
Now, months later, the Southern Colorado and Colorado groups are regrouping to serve more children and add teen programs.
There are 132 Big/Little matches in place now, and the goal is 190 and “even better support for teenagers,” Danielle Ramacciotti, executive director for the Pikes Peak Region told a recent gathering of supporters.
During a “Big Little Breakfast: Our Community, Your Support, Their Future” at the Olympic & Paralympic Museum, guests learned from BBBS Colorado CEO Elycia Cook that there are “328 kids in Colorado on the waiting list” for their own one-on-one mentors.
Kelli Boreson and her children Max, Sam and Charlotte shared their personal BBBS success story. Kelli had become a single mother when her husband died of ALS at age 35. The kids were 8, 6 and 3. “There was a hole in our life to fill and I couldn’t be a father to my children, too,” she said.
A school resource office suggested Big Brothers Big Sisters-Pikes Peak and “the bond that formed was a gift.” The “Big” for the kids is Chad, who had been mentored when he was young. Chad and the boys play football in the park and do outdoor activities. There are heavy checkers competitions, too, and even times when Chad wins, too. Chad includes little sister Charlotte in activities, as well.
Mom, son Max and mentor Chad shared how the program had become so important to all of them, describing the “community of support that was formed around them through BBBS.”
Colorado Executive Director Cook had earlier alerted volunteers and staff statewide of changing needs for the 106-year-old organization.
“We deepened our commitment to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion. We also recognized, as a leading mentoring organization, we need to do whatever it takes to close the mentoring gap where 1 in 3 youth are without a mentor or role model. We also strive to be able to meet the current and emerging needs of youth ages 8-18 and better equip them with the social and emotional wellness, and the skills for success beyond high school.”
She had announced the “intended acquisition of a peer-to-peer program from the nonprofit Friends First” to expand BBBS services “across age groups.” A 2022-25 strategic plan is “A Brave Path to a Big Future.” It is planned to offer the one-to-one mentoring as well as group or peer mentoring “to serve more youth, volunteers and families.”
For more information: biglittlecolorado.org