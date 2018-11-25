They’re champions in every sport from track and field, goalball and skiing to judo, wrestling, swimming, ultra marathons and cycling.
Medal winners all, they’re part of the USABA, the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes. They’re blind or visually impaired athletic achievers supported by a nonprofit founded in 1976 and part of the U.S. Olympic Committee.
As part of the annual USABA board meeting at the Olympic Training Center, sponsors, the public and athletes gathered for the nonprofit’s annual fundraiser Nov. 2.
Guest speaker Jason Romero, the only blind person to run across America, set his story to the music of TLC’s “Waterfalls” and the lyrics “Don’t go chasing waterfalls. Please stick to the rivers and the lakes that you’re used to.”
Romero, supported by his mother and children, chased those waterfalls. He’s an Ironman and ultra marathoner. He holds records of every type. He ran 135 miles across Death Valley in July, running on the white line of the road because the asphalt would melt his shoes.
Romero was the first blind Leadville Leadman, completing five grueling runs and marathons.
He has written a book about being a man who lost his sight, freely admitting he had problems. “Going blind really sucks,” he told the breakfast guests. “It became my enemy. I wondered if it would have been better to never have had sight at all. I felt I had to rid myself of the curse of being blind.”
Romero crashed into a very dark place, “screaming into a pillow,” he admitted.
Discovering the USABA, he learned how to deal with it and that he was not alone. “USABA helped me climb out of the darkness.” Now a life member, he is now “my authentic self and can help others.” He learned, he said, to “be you. You are perfect.”
Sponsors of the inspirational breakfast were El Pomar Foundation, Executive Park Eye Care, USO Insurance, Central Bank & Trust, Visit Colorado Springs, Delta Gamma Alumnae Chapter, Downtown Lions, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and the USOC.
Photo gallery: gazette.com/life/around-town