Beautiful and unique metal art butterflies and dragonflies have found homes in even more yards and gardens after year 15 of the Colorado Springs Rotary Club Flight .
Starting in early September, the original artworks by local artists alighted on the grounds of Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum where, in an annual tradition, they were viewed by hundreds of visitors after a Sept. 2 kickoff reveal event.
On Sept. 24, more than 250 people in Western attire were at Boot Barn Hall to wave their numbers as auctioneer Kevin Patterson called out top bids for Flight 2022. Other people bid virtually, and more than $90,000 was raised.
Since 2008, Rotary Club of Colorado Springs has raised more than $1 million with the Flight project. Recipients include School District 11’s STEAM art and science programs and the club’s nonprofit Community Service Fund, which provides grants to other local organizations as well as Rotary International projects. That mission focuses on “an emphasis on education, those in need, and doing good in the world.”
Money has helped keep or restore art programs in underserved schools and served many other special requests. One of the most visual was $20,000 to Palmer High School for what would become an acclaimed video animation class that received donations from high tech firms.
The local Rotary Flight was started by club member Tony Cerato, who brought the idea to Colorado Springs from Green Bay, Wis.
Sponsors of Flight 2022 were GE Johnson Construction and Status Symbol Auto Body, which covers the large outdoor butterflies and dragonflies in protective, clear-coat paint.