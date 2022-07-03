They’re the Angels, the children of fallen military, firefighters and law enforcement.
In the most touching of ways, when they told their stories or met guests at The Angel Gala, they said their names and, automatically, the ranks and names of their missing parent.
What guests heard and saw at the Angels of America’s Fallen Gala at The Broadmoor were “just a few of the over 400 stories you’re helping support,” said nonprofit co-founder Joe Lewis. They honor “those who made the ultimate sacrifice by investing in the lives of their children.”
Angels of America’s Fallen steps in with funding and support to help the children nationwide find or continue “a passion,” a special activity such as sports, music and the arts. They support the Angels through age 18.
“Angels of America’s Fallen gave me the opportunities I couldn’t have provided for the children,” said one mother via video.
On June 11, there were 663 people in person and another 300-plus nationwide who tuned in online for the formal Angel Gala to support those programs. Altogether, they raised a record $459,000.
A family watching from Austin, Texas, messaged during the virtual simulcast that they and their four children chose to anonymously donate $10,000 for the Angel youngsters. During the Paddle Raise, they added another $5,000 as a match, which was met.
Several of the Angels performed during the program. Knightly Duris Goski lost her father 10 years ago but shares his love of competitive shooting. She demonstrated with lasers, saying she has Olympic shooting dreams.
For Mason and Mylan Brazel, it’s music, and Mason has trained in piano at Colorado Springs Conservatory. He accompanied his little brother, who brought guests to tears with his song about “Daddy,” who is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
Little Rivkah Chavez Herrera displayed her figure-skating skills.
Gold Star Son Daniel McCollum Jr., an Angel graduate, was the featured speaker and is majoring in fine arts in drama at North Carolina School of the Arts. His father, a pilot, died during Operation Enduring Freedom after 9/11.
Daniel was born five months after his death. He told how he loves pursuing the interests and hobbies of his father, including sailing, karate and wrestling.
The Angel Gala’s presenting sponsor was Purpose Planning, and Jenni King of State Farm sponsored the virtual telecast.
The evening included a VIP reception and sneak preview of the large silent auction presented by 719 Heroes and Cross Country Mortgage. Baker & King Security sponsored a red-carpet reception. Ending the festivities was a glow-stick afterparty with music and dancing, sponsored by Jersey Mike’s.
Upcoming: Angel Golf Tournament, Eisenhower Golf Course, Sept. 12. aoafallen.org