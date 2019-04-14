Elegant masks stayed on until midnight during a gala Angels Against Alzheimer’s evening April 6 at The Pinery.
This new nonprofit is a project of love by volunteers who have lost family members to ALZ or dementia. For caregivers, it’s an opportunity for a respite night.
For founder Gina Kaiser, “Masked Till Midnight” honored her late father, Lewis, and she was joined by her mother, Elaine.
“We have all lost loved ones, and it is extremely difficult to watch them suffer from this devastating disease, not remembering who they are, who their family is or anything about the world surrounding them,” she wrote.
Board member Alisha Scott and her family honored her beloved grandmother.
The guests celebrated their loved ones by raising money for memory programs at the UCCS Aging Center. The inaugural event in 2018 had raised $5,000 for the center’s ALZ research.
Year 2 was a noisy and fun evening of casino games, food, dancing and auction items. And beautiful memories.
Photo gallery: gazette.com/life/around-town