It was so much more than an event, it was a full Enchanted Weekend living up to its name.
Filling three days and nights: a gala with the brilliant color palate of Morocco, a chic designer boutique, golf and top chefs manning an outdoors “On the Mesa” at Garden of the Gods Club.
This major summer highlight, Enchanted Weekend, sold out all events and drew almost 1,000 people, netting $875,000 for Discover Goodwill’s programs.
Perhaps the most awesome moment was inside the Saturday Enchanted Evening Moroccan Gala party tent, where a “raise the paddle” led by auctioneer Kevin Patterson blew the top off the pledge thermometer with over $400,000.
Leading off the weekend fun was the Aug. 15 Thursday night shopping experience “Chic Boutique.” Donated designer fashions, incredible housewares and Goodwilltini cocktails combined for a great night for the women. Shopping opened free to the public the next two days.
A perfect Colorado summer night “On the Mesa” overlooking Garden of the Gods drew attendees out around the pool that Friday to more than 20 tasting stations from area restaurants and beer and spirits vendors. Popular group Woodshed Red provided the music and was the subject of a drawing for a personal appearance.
Following a day of golf was the ultimate “Enchanted Evening,” a Moroccan gala with floating scarves and a cast of performers including fire acts and aerial silks outside Kissing Camels Golf Club.
And the food ... ah, the food, under the direction of Bertrand Bouquin, French Master Chef who was The Broadmoor’s executive chef and is now executive chef at Scottsdale’s Desert Mountain.
Curtains were pulled open for an entire portion of the white party tent where guests could stroll and choose from different gourmet stations, from chicken tikka marsala and shrimp etouffee with grits and spicy creole sauce to marinated beef tenderloin with Moroccan chermoula sauce and Colorado trout with chickpea tabbouleh. An enormous salad station had the best of summer crudité including a Garden of the Gods Greenhouse heirloom tomato wall/pyramid. And then there were the desserts, tables of delights.
Gala chefs joining Bouquin: Ronnie Sanchez and Nick Lachman from host site Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, Rich Byers of Denver’s The Corner Office Restaurant and Martini Bar, and Ari Howard, Streetcar520.
Ward Berlin and Pat Cone continued their successful history as Enchanted Weekend co-chairs. Chic Boutique co-chairs were Alissa Aguilar and Bonnie Goff, On the Mesa co-chairs Grace and Logan Harrison, Enchanted Evening co-chairs Susie Gregoire and Connie Christofferson and Virtual Vineyard Chair was Peter Maiurro.
