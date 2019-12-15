With a “Wham” “ZAP!” and “Boom,” Rocky Mountain Community Land Trust turned its annual fundraising auction and 23rd anniversary celebration into a superhero event.
Guests shopped the “Agents of Shield,” “Iron Man,” “Captain America,” “Punisher” and “Green Lantern” tables filled with silent auction treats.
Choosing their favorite character masks, shoppers matched hidden numbers for selected holiday wines.
Norris Penrose Event Center was awash with superhero signs and flags Nov. 7 for the event benefiting the nonprofit that partners with low-income families for home ownership.
RMCLT, founded in 1996, also collaborates with other nonprofits for affordable rentals and transitional housing.
