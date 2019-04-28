Let’s salsa, they said. And they did.
The Red Ribbon Ball traditionally brings out the wild and crazy fun as folks raise funds for Southern Colorado Health Network/Southern Colorado AIDS Project.
On April 20 at The Antlers, they were encouraged to go Cuban and dance, dance, dance. Teachers were Edie Williams and Felix Cervantes.
It was also a night to salute the philanthropic generational support of the Murphy family, honoring Chuck Murphy and Chuck Murphy Jr. as tables of Murphys cheered them on. They support the people of the Pikes Peak region and those with HIV, said Chuck Murphy Jr., because “we are all God’s people.”
Southern Colorado Health Network CEO Darrell Vigil, jaunty in a Cuban Bill Mead hat, was enthusiastic about the research and success of U=U HIV Prevention, Undetectable=Untransmittable. When the virus is treated through antiretroviral therapy and suppressed, those with HIV “are not going to transmit,” he said, and can live regular lives with regular relationships.
Flowers were delivered to honorary ball committee member Vicki Dimond, celebrated on her birthday for years of volunteer support. On the event committee: Chair Mary Ellen McNally, Leslie Ness, Janis Hahn, Nancy Hankin, Denise Whinnen, Mike Smith, Julie Pruitt, Dr. Dinny Weber, Steve Harmon, Bill Mead and Jessica Kobylinski, director of regional programs.
