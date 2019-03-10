Who were those Masquerade folks walking into the Antlers hotel Feb. 22?
It’s a favorite fundraiser for the Colorado Springs Chorale with costumes, masks, a silent auction, gaming tables and dancing to the Bill Emery Band.
Brandishing her light saber, Deborah Jenkins Teske, with “Luke Skywalker” husband, Todd, encouraged music lovers to take “Crossings” with the group on March 16-17 at Ent Center. This cultural celebration leads into plans for the 120-voice Chorale’s 2020 D-Day anniversary performance in Normandy, France. cschorale.org
Photo gallery: gazette.com/life/around-town