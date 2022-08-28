It was a “Footloose” celebration of a night with people in ‘80s hair and clothing from TV shows, movies and music filling Public House at The Alexander.
There were “Walk Like an Egyptian” sounds, food, a birthday cake and crazy sipping drinks like the Blue Hawaiian and The WooWoo.
Then the perfect ‘80s music memory, “Thriller,” became a lively flash mob surprise appearance by mothers and youngsters.
For the grown-ups, Blackhat Distillery head distiller Kim Immell provided a history and an education with his tours. How about a helpful hint: At the bottom of a spirits bottle, if it says “produced and bottled by...” it’s a product from elsewhere. If it says “distilled and bottled by...” that distillery made it.
Joe Koscove, of Public House at The Alexander and Blackhat, had been part of a team that created a limited 35th anniversary whiskey blend sold for private tastings. Others were John Eden, Jim Cromer, Roger Bach and Dean Boschert.
The reason for the fun: a tribute to the 35 years of Ronald McDonald House and the 12,000 families who have been a part locally.
The first home serving families with severely ill hospitalized children opened at 311 N. Logan St., just down the street from Memorial Hospital Central on Feb. 14, 1987. A new home opened in 2019 next door to Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs on the city’s north side on Aug. 19, the same date as this month’s celebration.
A number of supporters, volunteers and sponsors have been with “the House” for many of those 35 years, some since the beginning, said Executive Director Beth Alessio. Corporate McDonald’s had been a founding partner to Ronald McDonald House, supporting all 369 Houses worldwide, she said. “We have our own McDonald’s family, owners/operators Todd and Sandra McMillan, Purvi and Nayan Nalk.”
Steve Bigari, an early McDonald’s franchise owner and now the CEO of Synq3 Restaurant Solutions, and his daughter Sara “had cut the ribbon to the original House on Logan Street,” said Alessio. Sara helped cut the ribbon to the new house in 2019 and is now board president. Father and daughter were among those in whimsical photos in the evening’s colorful photo booth.
A long list of corporate supporters was honored for providing so much needed special support, such as Bryan and Rachel Gumpy of Dutch Bros. for a number of in-store special-donation days and Brett Dick with Carpet Care Craftsman who has cleaned carpets at the house for free during those years.
Alessio also thanked staff and families and two supportive service clubs that have been there throughout the years, North Colorado Springs Rotary Club and Pikes Peak Kiwanis Club.
Then the ‘80s folks took to the floor to finish off the night with strobe lights, Rock Me Amadeus Music and DJing by Karson with a K.