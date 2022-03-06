Nine women from all parts of the Colorado Springs area were honored for the work they have done, often over a number of years, making a difference in their community.

These are the “superwomen,” said Shelly Roehrs, spokesperson for League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region.

Families and supporters packed a sold-out luncheon at Patty Jewett Golf Course, sitting with their honorees.

It was part of the anniversary for the 102-year-old League, which is, explained Roehrs, a “nonpartisan, grass roots group” informing the electorate “but not supporting or opposing issues or candidates. It is all about democracy, which is not for the few.”

One “superwoman,” June Waller, remembered early meetings of the League when she came here from Harlem 57 years ago. A few women met in private homes, learning from each other about their community and state. Waller broke into a big smile looking at the packed crowd at the Feb. 13 luncheon.

Wearing Denver Broncos orange and blue, she listed her two major efforts: “That every American 18 years and older cast their vote on every election day,” and “My desire to assist citizens in my neighborhood to acquire health equity.”

Carmen Abeyta has been a longtime volunteer and advocate, retiring after a 26-year career at UCCS, her alma mater. With Anna Marie Ortiz she co-founded monthly Latino Community Luncheons and for 31 years has volunteered with El Cinco de Mayo, Inc., with its scholarships and cultural events. She is now part of the Black and Latino Leadership Coalition.

Wendy Birhanzel, superintendent of Harrison School District 2, was credited with a “rigorous curriculum for all students,” helping increase graduation rates and advancing a partnership with Pikes Peak Community College allowing qualified graduates to attend PPCC free for two years.

After Cynthia Chung Aki retired from the military and moved to Colorado Springs in 2000, she served on city and county boards and committees and the state Board of Accountancy. She honored her Asian culture with Golden Lotus Foundation to pass to the next generation their heritage and cultural experiences. In 2021 the city approved her vision for a future Asian Heritage Center, Botanical Gardens and Chinese Tea House in historic Stratton Park.

“We are all passionate about this community,” said Jan Martin, who served two terms on the Colorado Springs City Council and on numerous city boards including the Pioneers Museum and Rocky Mountain PBS. She is president of Garden of the Gods Foundation, which oversees Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center.

Birdie Miller grew up in rural Arkansas, “without resources but with an abundance of love.” One woman saw and encouraged her potential. Miller became an educator and principal in the Chicago school system for 20 years and was a curriculum writer for National Junior Achievement. For 20 years, she has volunteered with African American Youth Leadership Conference, “connecting young people with the resources for them to take the step up.”

Marcy Morrison shared that she joined two organizations more than 50 years ago: League of Women Voters and Sisterhood of Temple Shalom. She was the first woman elected El Paso County commissioner, and was elected as a state representative and as Manitou Springs mayor. She was named state insurance commissioner in 2007 and later helped form Pikes Peak Women to involve women in current events and public service.

Kathy Turzi has volunteered and worked with One Nation Walking Together for 16 years, since 2016 as executive director of the local nonprofit serving Native Americans on many reservations. She has volunteered with correctional institutions, worked with addiction recovery and been a GED teacher.

Regina Walter was a judge for 32 years, starting as juvenile magistrate, and is a senior judge for Colorado. She founded Educating Children of Colorado and is chair of its summits, which have offered more than $386,000 in scholarships.