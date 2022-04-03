The legacy of Care & Share Food Bank CEO Lynne Telford received a standing ovation as 800 Recipe for Hope participants also raised almost $425,000 for the nonprofit’s work to help stop food insecurity.
Telford retired in March after 11 years, during the 50th anniversary year of when beloved Franciscan Sister Dominique Pisciotta founded Care & Share in 1972. A successor to Telford is expected to be chosen shortly.
Telford’s legacy, she told the sold-out March 17 luncheon audience at The Broadmoor, is leaving “such a strong organization. I want people to know how much their impactful contributions are appreciated.”
Those donations from that day’s signature luncheon alone will provide 2.5 million meals to those in need across southern Colorado.
Her CEO work done, Telford said she and her husband, Doug, are proud grandparents who love to travel, plan to spend more time with family and cheer on Switchbacks soccer. Lynne added she will “learn to play bridge.”
And a biggie: She’ll have the time to get a dog.
She shared highlights of her Care & Share years, including providing millions of “healthy, nutritious meals to families” from its 50,000-square-foot distribution warehouse.
Mobile Markets were added locally and in Pueblo as well as more food pantries and Sunny Side Markets where people can shop to choose their own food. Culturally appropriate food is available to help cooks prepare familiar dishes, she pointed out, an especially important addition as refugees from many countries arrive.
Telford had a special announcement about a third distribution center being added to Colorado Springs and Pueblo, this one in Alamosa. It puts Care & Share near the farmers and ranchers in the San Luis Valley and, she said with a laugh, solves those problems getting food trucks over Wolf Creek Pass in the winter.
Need for food skyrocketed during the pandemic, Telford said and, thankfully, necessary contributions soared. An example of how things changed was a popular and much-needed staple, peanut butter. A truckload had been $28,000 but is now $51,000, she said.
Featured speaker Lisa Gallegos shared how as a single mom sometimes working two jobs, and now as a part-time college student as well, sometimes she had to cut back on food, causing her to “feel like a failure as a parent.” As she was “trying to make my kids’ lives better day by day,” the school food pantry is there when she needs a little extra help.
She “couldn’t thank Care & Share enough. I know what it means to be hungry. I also know how it feels to have that weight lifted off.”
Speaker Zera Miller, director of New Direction Agape Service, shared his personal story of his single mother working multiple jobs. There was hunger, he admitted, but also creative food dishes, like a special “chicken spaghetti,” made with whatever was available.
Being involved with Care & Share as part of a nonprofit has been important, said Miller. “It’s not just feeding the human body, it’s feeding the human spirit. We can do it together.”