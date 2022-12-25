Planning is underway for nonprofit fundraising events and galas for the new year.
JANUARY
Jan. 17: Chef’s Dinner with Wine Pairings, Till Neighborhood Bistro & Bar, to benefit Pikes Peak United Way, seatings 5, 6 and 7 p.m. $175. tickets: opentable.com
Jan. 18: 100+Women Who Care Colorado Springs, The Warehouse, quarterly donations to area nonprofits, 100wwccs.com
FEBRUARY
Feb. 1: Wirewood Station Rocks Out for Tri-Lakes Cares, Boot Barn Hall, benefit concert, $25/$30 VIP, bootbarnhall.com
Feb. 9: Woman’s Educational Society of Colorado College, book talk and Q&A with Colorado author Jeri Norton, “Colorado’s Highest: The History of Naming Colorado’s 14,000-Foot Peaks,” Bemis Hall on Colorado College campus, supports WES community engagement, 5 p.m. Tickets $20, coloradocollege.edu/other/wes/index.html
Feb. 10: Monte Carlo Masquerade, Colorado Springs Chorale, Doubletree by Hilton, dedicated to the late Marie Gardiner. Dinner, casino-style games, dancing, 6 p.m., $90, cschorale.org
MARCH
March 2-4: 31st Annual Colorado Springs Wine Festival ... The Wines of Northern Italy, The Broadmoor, wine seminars, grand tasting, wine pairing lunch and gourmet wine dinner, benefits Colorado Springs Conservatory, csconservatory.org or 719-577-4556.
March 2: Recipe for Hope luncheon, Care and Share Food Bank, The Broadmoor, free to attend, donations to the fight against hunger, careandshare.org.
March 4: Great Futures Gala, Boys and Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region 135th anniversary, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 6-11 p.m., formal/black tie, Youth of the Year. bgcppr.org
March 11: Bowl for the Green St. Patrick’s Day theme, Special Kids Special Families, to benefit Adult Services programs, details to be announced. sksfcolorado.org
March 17: Catholic Charities Shamrock Shindig, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, $150, supports the nonprofit’s programs, ccharitiescc.org
APRIL
April 13: CPCD...giving children a Head Start, community giving event, Antlers Hotel, free to attend, cpcdheadstart.org
April 19: 100+Women Who Care Colorado Springs, The Warehouse, quarterly donations to area nonprofits, https://www.100wwccs.com
April 22: Fur Ball, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, DoubleTree by Hilton, dinner, silent and live auctions, pet parade, $200, hsppr.org/furball
April 26: Senior Resource Council, 2023 Henjum Accolades, 4 p.m., Clay Venues, 10 N. Wahsatch Ave., senior resourcecouncil.org
April 26: Annual Dinner, Goodwill of Colorado, The Broadmoor, details to come.
April 27: Dare to Dream: Come to the Table, Touch of Love International, The Pinery at the Hill, $50, TOLI.org/events
April (date to be determined): Fundraising luncheon at Safe Passage, 2335 Robinson St., Child Abuse Awareness Month. safepassageCAC.org
MAY
May 9: Taste of Tri-Lakes Cares, Boot Barn Hall, signature fundraiser with restaurant sample tasting, $40, tri-lakescares.org
May 12-13, 19-20: Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, Gigantic Spring Plant Sale, 222 Mesa Road and Glen Avenue, plants that grow well in our area. Proceeds support HAS public gardens in Monument Valley Park, free, hasgardens.org
May 15: 2023 KPWE Unstoppable Women’s Event, Ent Center for the Arts, program fundraiser, development@uccs.edu
May 20: Angels of America’s Fallen, Angel Gala, Broadmoor Hall, 5:30-11 p.m., virtual program 7 p.m., celebrating the children of America’s fallen military, peace officers and firefighting professionals, aoafallen.org/angel- gala
JUNE
June 2: Ronald McDonald House Charities, 5th annual Kids & Clays Sporting Clays Shoot, Pikes Peak Gun Club – Isaak Walton Range, rmhcsoutherncolorado.org/sporting-clays-2
June 10: Feast of Saint Arnold, family-friendly beer festival benefits Westside CARES, on the grounds at Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 4th St., feastofsaintarnold.com
June 10: Chocoholic Frolic featuring The Chocolate Genius, Kidpower of Colorado, Ent Center for the Arts, to support Kidpower’s programs to keep kids safe, $85, kidpowerCS.org
June 23: Uplift Foundation Golf Tournament, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course, Fort Carson. Funds high school scholarship program and endowed scholarship at Colorado College. Tickets $150, $600 foursome. xipiupliftfoundation.org
JULY
July 19: 100+Women Who Care Colorado Springs, The Warehouse, quarterly donations to area nonprofits,100wwccs.com
AUGUST
Aug. 11: Honoring the Brave Benefit Concert, Sofa Killers, Home Front Military Network, Boot Barn Hall, benefits military and veteran families, homefrontmilitary network.org/events
Aug. 17-19: An Enchanted Weekend, Goodwill of Colorado, Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, golf, Chic Boutique, On the Mesa, enchantedweekend.com
Aug. 25: Philanthropy on the Farm, Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, fundraiser for Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, casual, outdoor, farm-to-table experience with multi-course dinner with locally sourced ingredients, Flying Horse Ranch, Philanthropyon theFarm.org
Aug. 29: 25th Anniversary Celebration Honoring Martile Rowland, Opera Theatre of the Rockies, Penrose House Garden Pavilion, 5-8 p.m., OperaTheatreoftheRockies.org.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 16: Pawtoberfest, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Bear Creek Regional Park, dog walk and festival with craft beer and spirits tasting and pet-friendly vendors, $25-$50, pawtoberfest.org
OCTOBER
Oct. 2: Cameron Memorial Golf Tournament, Perry Park Country Club, to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities.rmhcsoutherncolorado.org
Oct. 7: Chamber of Commerce and EDC Annual Gala, details to be announced.
Oct. 18: 100+Women Who Care, The Warehouse, quarterly donations to area nonprofits, 100wwccs.com
NOVEMBER
Nov. 3: 11th Annual Radiothon, Ronald McDonald House Charities. rmhc southerncolorado.org
Submit 2023 nonprofit (501c3) fundraising events and galas to linda.navarro@gazette.com with 2023 Save the Dates in subject line. Include: event date, name of group, name of event, location, purpose of event, ticket cost, website, contact information.