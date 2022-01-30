wine festival.jpg

The Colorado Springs Wine Festival is planned, with the Wines of Spain and new cars. (Gazette file photo)

Nonprofit fundraising events and galas during 2022 are being planned with others to be announced. Changes possible pending changing COVID-19 protocols.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 5: Upadowna Silent Disco Fundraiser, dance to music on wireless headphones, benefits access to outdoor programs, The Carter Payne, 320 S. Weber St., 7 p.m., $20 in advance, $25 at the door, eventbrite.com

Feb. 5: Fly Fishing Film Tour, Angler’s Covey, to benefit Project Healing Waters, Stargazers Theatre, $22, stargazerstheatre.com

Feb. 18: A Return to Broadway, Pikes Peak Opera League, featuring John Wolfe and Josh Franklin, buffet and revue, 5-8 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse. Scholarship benefit. Paid RSVPs by Feb. 11. $70 by check, $75 by credit card. pikespeakoperaleague.org

Feb. 26: Heartspace Kids Art Auction, The Warehouse, $40, heartspace-kids.org

Feb. 27: 25th year Hope, Hearts and Home Celebration, Family Promise, Boot Barn Hall, 2 p.m. ihn-cos.networkforgood.com

Feb. 28: Leadership Pikes Peak Community Leadership Awards luncheon, Colorado Springs Marriott, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Facebook and Instagram

MARCH

March 3-5: 30th annual Colorado Springs Wine Festival, The Wines of Spain, seminars, grand tasting, wine tasting lunch and dinner, benefiting Colorado Springs Conservatory, The Broadmoor, csconservatory.org or call 719-577-4556.

March 12: St. Patrick’s Day Gala, to benefit Catholic Charities, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, CCharitiesCC.org

March 17: Recipe for Hope, Care & Share Food Bank, noon-1 p.m., The Broadmoor, careandshare.org

March 19: Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Charity Fashion Show, Pinery at the Hill, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., lunch, shopping boutique, fashion show, tinyurl.com/rh3pwvj4

APRIL

April 20: Goodwill Annual Dinner, The Broadmoor, goodwillcolorado.org

April 20: 100+Women Who Care Colorado Springs 10th anniversary year, The Warehouse, 100wwccs.com

April 23: Culinary Passport, to benefit ACF Pikes Peak Chefs Chapter, Skills Academy. Details to come. PikesPeakChefs.com

April 23: 2022 Polar Plunge for Special Olympics, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, $75 fundraising minimum, $50 for students and Special Olympics athletes. specialolympicsco.org/event/ coloradospringsplunge

MAY

May 6: Monte Carlo Masquerade, Colorado Springs Chorale, Colorado Springs Marriott, costumes, casino-style games. $80, cschorale.org

May 7: Pikes Peak United Way 100th anniversary gala, The Broadmoor, 7 p.m., facebook.com/Pikes PeakUnitedWay

May 7: Chocoholic Frolic, to benefit Kidpower, Pinery at the Hill, 7-10 p.m., kidpowercs.org

May 7: Humane Society Fur Ball, DoubleTree by Hilton, 6 p.m., events@hsppr.org

May 11: Joe Henjum Senior Accolades, Senior Resource Council, Creekside Event Center, 4:30-7:30 p.m., seniorresourcecouncil.org

May 18: Becky Baker Foundation GOLF, the first on May 18 at Pueblo Country Club, then July 18-19 at Cheyenne Mountain Resort and then in Denver, tinyurl.com/2p83nrwn

May 19: Chef Showcase, to benefit Rocky Mountain Health Care PACE, $150, venue to be determined, rmpace.org

JUNE

June 3: Fourth annual Sporting Clays Event, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Pikes Peak Gun Club, rmhc southerncolorado.org

June 5: ProRodeo Hall of Fame, prorodeohalloffame.com

June 11: Angel Gala, to benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, The Broadmoor, 5 p.m., aoafallen.org

June 16: Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast, downtown Colorado Springs, to benefit military families, cswesternstreetbreakfast.com

June 18: Zoo Ball, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. cmzoo.org

JULY

July 20: 100+Women Who Care Colorado Springs 10th anniversary year, The Warehouse, 100wwccs.com

July 30: Ride for Ronald McDonald House Charities, Riders 4 Children, riders4children.com

AUGUST

Aug. 18-20: Goodwill’s Enchanted Weekend, golf, Chic Boutique, On the Mesa eateries, Garden of the Gods Resort and Spa, anenchantedweekend.com

Aug. 19: Ronald McDonald House Charities 35th anniversary, casino night, The Public House at The Alexander, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., rmhc southerncolorado.org

Aug. 20: Miracles in Motion, Stable Strides, Boot Barn Hall, stablestrides.org

Aug. 26: Philanthropy on the Farm, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Flying Horse Ranch, email LSuggs@childrenscoloradofoundation.org

Aug. 27: La Vida, to benefit the Hispanic Chamber, 5:30-9 p.m., Country Club of Colorado, cheyennemountain.com

OCTOBER

Oct. 1: Blues on the Mesa to benefit Pikes Peak Blues Community, Gold Hill Mesa Community Center, amusiccompanyinc.com

Oct. 3: Cameron Memorial Golf Tourney, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Perry Park Country Club in Larkspur, rmhcsoutherncolorado.org

Oct. 19: 100+Women Who Care Colorado Springs 10th anniversary year, The Warehouse, 100wwccs.com

Oct. 22: Children’s Literacy Center Vintner Dinner, details to come, childrensliteracycenter.org/events/

NOVEMBER

Nov. 17: Honoring the Brave Breakfast, Home Front Military Network, Broadmoor International Center, homefrontmilitarynetwork.org

DECEMBER

Dec. 3-4: Tweeds Holiday Home Tour to benefit Teller County nonprofits, wphht.org

NOTE: Email planned nonprofit fundraisers to linda.navarro@ gazette.com with 2022 Save the Dates in subject line.

Linda Navarro, The Gazette

