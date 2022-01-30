Nonprofit fundraising events and galas during 2022 are being planned with others to be announced. Changes possible pending changing COVID-19 protocols.
FEBRUARY
Feb. 5: Upadowna Silent Disco Fundraiser, dance to music on wireless headphones, benefits access to outdoor programs, The Carter Payne, 320 S. Weber St., 7 p.m., $20 in advance, $25 at the door, eventbrite.com
Feb. 5: Fly Fishing Film Tour, Angler’s Covey, to benefit Project Healing Waters, Stargazers Theatre, $22, stargazerstheatre.com
Feb. 18: A Return to Broadway, Pikes Peak Opera League, featuring John Wolfe and Josh Franklin, buffet and revue, 5-8 p.m., Patty Jewett Clubhouse. Scholarship benefit. Paid RSVPs by Feb. 11. $70 by check, $75 by credit card. pikespeakoperaleague.org
Feb. 26: Heartspace Kids Art Auction, The Warehouse, $40, heartspace-kids.org
Feb. 27: 25th year Hope, Hearts and Home Celebration, Family Promise, Boot Barn Hall, 2 p.m. ihn-cos.networkforgood.com
Feb. 28: Leadership Pikes Peak Community Leadership Awards luncheon, Colorado Springs Marriott, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Facebook and Instagram
MARCH
March 3-5: 30th annual Colorado Springs Wine Festival, The Wines of Spain, seminars, grand tasting, wine tasting lunch and dinner, benefiting Colorado Springs Conservatory, The Broadmoor, csconservatory.org or call 719-577-4556.
March 12: St. Patrick’s Day Gala, to benefit Catholic Charities, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, CCharitiesCC.org
March 17: Recipe for Hope, Care & Share Food Bank, noon-1 p.m., The Broadmoor, careandshare.org
March 19: Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Charity Fashion Show, Pinery at the Hill, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., lunch, shopping boutique, fashion show, tinyurl.com/rh3pwvj4
APRIL
April 20: Goodwill Annual Dinner, The Broadmoor, goodwillcolorado.org
April 20: 100+Women Who Care Colorado Springs 10th anniversary year, The Warehouse, 100wwccs.com
April 23: Culinary Passport, to benefit ACF Pikes Peak Chefs Chapter, Skills Academy. Details to come. PikesPeakChefs.com
April 23: 2022 Polar Plunge for Special Olympics, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, $75 fundraising minimum, $50 for students and Special Olympics athletes. specialolympicsco.org/event/ coloradospringsplunge
MAY
May 6: Monte Carlo Masquerade, Colorado Springs Chorale, Colorado Springs Marriott, costumes, casino-style games. $80, cschorale.org
May 7: Pikes Peak United Way 100th anniversary gala, The Broadmoor, 7 p.m., facebook.com/Pikes PeakUnitedWay
May 7: Chocoholic Frolic, to benefit Kidpower, Pinery at the Hill, 7-10 p.m., kidpowercs.org
May 7: Humane Society Fur Ball, DoubleTree by Hilton, 6 p.m., events@hsppr.org
May 11: Joe Henjum Senior Accolades, Senior Resource Council, Creekside Event Center, 4:30-7:30 p.m., seniorresourcecouncil.org
May 18: Becky Baker Foundation GOLF, the first on May 18 at Pueblo Country Club, then July 18-19 at Cheyenne Mountain Resort and then in Denver, tinyurl.com/2p83nrwn
May 19: Chef Showcase, to benefit Rocky Mountain Health Care PACE, $150, venue to be determined, rmpace.org
JUNE
June 3: Fourth annual Sporting Clays Event, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Pikes Peak Gun Club, rmhc southerncolorado.org
June 5: ProRodeo Hall of Fame, prorodeohalloffame.com
June 11: Angel Gala, to benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, The Broadmoor, 5 p.m., aoafallen.org
June 16: Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast, downtown Colorado Springs, to benefit military families, cswesternstreetbreakfast.com
June 18: Zoo Ball, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. cmzoo.org
JULY
July 20: 100+Women Who Care Colorado Springs 10th anniversary year, The Warehouse, 100wwccs.com
July 30: Ride for Ronald McDonald House Charities, Riders 4 Children, riders4children.com
AUGUST
Aug. 18-20: Goodwill’s Enchanted Weekend, golf, Chic Boutique, On the Mesa eateries, Garden of the Gods Resort and Spa, anenchantedweekend.com
Aug. 19: Ronald McDonald House Charities 35th anniversary, casino night, The Public House at The Alexander, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., rmhc southerncolorado.org
Aug. 20: Miracles in Motion, Stable Strides, Boot Barn Hall, stablestrides.org
Aug. 26: Philanthropy on the Farm, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Flying Horse Ranch, email LSuggs@childrenscoloradofoundation.org
Aug. 27: La Vida, to benefit the Hispanic Chamber, 5:30-9 p.m., Country Club of Colorado, cheyennemountain.com
OCTOBER
Oct. 1: Blues on the Mesa to benefit Pikes Peak Blues Community, Gold Hill Mesa Community Center, amusiccompanyinc.com
Oct. 3: Cameron Memorial Golf Tourney, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Perry Park Country Club in Larkspur, rmhcsoutherncolorado.org
Oct. 19: 100+Women Who Care Colorado Springs 10th anniversary year, The Warehouse, 100wwccs.com
Oct. 22: Children’s Literacy Center Vintner Dinner, details to come, childrensliteracycenter.org/events/
NOVEMBER
Nov. 17: Honoring the Brave Breakfast, Home Front Military Network, Broadmoor International Center, homefrontmilitarynetwork.org
DECEMBER
Dec. 3-4: Tweeds Holiday Home Tour to benefit Teller County nonprofits, wphht.org
NOTE: Email planned nonprofit fundraisers to linda.navarro@ gazette.com with 2022 Save the Dates in subject line.
