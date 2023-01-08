An arctic blast outdoors had a minus-degrees wind chill on Dec. 22, but inside Broadmoor International Center it was warm and holiday festive for the 2022 Colorado Springs Debutante Ball.
It was the 55th year for the traditional formal social event, in 2022 celebrating 15 young women and their families, often multiple generations.
Debutantes were named as they graduated from high school, with the formal presentation following in December. They were chosen for volunteer work in their community and schools together with the community contributions of their families.
Debutantes wore snow-white gowns, long gloves and pearl necklaces as they carried bouquets of white roses.
Taking the arms of their fathers, stepfathers or chosen representatives and accompanied by two male escorts, often their brothers, they walked a red carpet to the stage as they were introduced by master of ceremonies Bill Kurtz.
Deep curtsies to the receiving line: Ball Chair Diane Glaser, Honorary Ball Chair Kay Klunder and Honored Patron Couple Mr. and Mrs. Philip Alan Winslow. Then there were deep curtsies to family and guests.
The 2022 Debutante Ball was dedicated in memory of 1997-1998 Ball Chair, longtime supporter and committee member Carolyn Jolstad.
Since its inception, the local Debutante Ball has made philanthropic donations, over years more than $700,000 for the acquisitions fund at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center.
The 2022 recipient will be chosen by the event board.
The 2022 Colorado Springs Debutantes:
Donni Lee Athey, daughter of Bob and Nikki Athey; granddaughter of Valerie Jean Holt and the late William Whiting Holt and Mrs. Donald Lee Chilsen and the late Mr. Chilsen. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends Savannah College of Art and Design.
Elizabeth Anne Burkett, daughter of Khale and Missy Burkett; granddaughter of Mrs. James Clark Burkett and the late Dr. Burkett and William Wiley Poleson and the late Mrs. Poleson. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends University of Colorado — Leeds Business School.
Grace Lola-Pearl Calvin, daughter of Tom and Catherine Calvin; granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard Wallace Calvin and the late Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Gustav Coulter. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends University of Colorado Colorado Springs.
Ella Louise Chura, daughter of Ric and Megan Chura; granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore James Chura of Duluth, Minn., and Mr. and Mrs. Stuart Douglas Grant of Silver Lake, Ohio. She graduated from Air Academy High School and attends Purdue University.
Ariel Delany Edwards, daughter of retired Army Lt. Col. Kimball and Stephanie Edwards; granddaughter of Mrs. John Roy Edwards of Clifton, Va., and the late Army Col. John Roy Edwards and the late Mr. and Mrs. Larry Farris Dillon. She graduated from Fountain Valley School and attends Colgate University.
Audra Grace Frickey, daughter of Derek and Debbie Frickey; granddaughter of Dr. Paul Henry Frickey and the late Mrs. Frickey and Mrs. John Clarence Fischer of Tulsa, Okla., and the late Mr. Fischer. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends Lafayette College.
Sofia Maria Gagliardi, daughter of Nick and Hilary Gagliardi; granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. August Ralph Gagliardi of Pueblo and Mrs. Laurence Gilbert Blea of Santa Fe, and the late Mr. Blea. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends the University of Colorado at Boulder.
Grace Jenson, daughter of Dr. Colleen Jenson and the late James Howard Everett Jenson; granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Saxton Jenson and Dr. Suzanne Margaret Cusick and Timothy Harold Cusick of Portland, Ore. She graduated from Colorado Springs Early Colleges and attends University of Colorado Colorado Springs.
Zoe Emily Lachnidt is the daughter of John and Tiffany Lachnidt; granddaughter of Frederic Herman Lachnidt and Ms. Janet Legore of Cañon City and Conrad Arthur Brevillier and the late Mrs. Brevillier. She graduated from Air Academy High School.
Grace Marie LaJoie, daughter of Mark and Virgo LaJoie; granddaughter of Mrs. Francis LaJoie Thomas and the late Dr. William Joseph LaJoie and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Bernard Keller. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends University of Colorado at Boulder.
Mary Kathleen Lowery, daughter of Dr. Matthew and Kristen Lowery; granddaughter of Dr. Brian Douglas Lowery of Spencertown, N.Y., and Mary Austin Lowery of Cumberland, Maine, and Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Edward Gaukler of Dallas, Texas. She graduated from Palmer High School and attends Chapman University.
Kingsley McCarthy Mason, daughter of Rod and Marianne Mason; granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Irvin Mason and Mrs. Joseph Adam Reich and the late Navy Capt. Joseph Adam Reich. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends Orange Coast College.
Christina Elizabeth Matteson, daughter of Ian and Joy Matteson; granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Matteson and Dr. and Mrs. Robert Alexander Brooks of Rogers, Ark. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends University of California San Diego.
Dorothea Furey Peloso, daughter of Frank Peloso and Monica Furey; granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Ole Anthony Peloso of Denver and Joseph Patrick Furey of Pine Bush, N.Y., and Ms. Bridget Ann Baxter of Fayetteville, Ark. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends University of Puget Sound.
Hope Madeline Stark, daughter of Brad and Carey Stark; granddaughter of Mrs. Larry Lee Stark and the late Mr. Stark and Richard Allen Wall of Los Angeles, Calif., and Ms. Jocelyn Colvin Wall. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and attends University of California, Los Angeles.
Returning as the 2022 Post Debutantes were Erin Elizabeth Berson, Meghan Foster Bodman, Kristyn Virginia Cameron, Delaney Rose Marsden-Loetscher, Emma Patricia Kennemor Ross, Brenna Marie Sanchez, Regan Elizabeth Sanchez, Zoe Jean Vaughan and Morgan Elizabeth Willard.