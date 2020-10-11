The 13th year for the Rotary Club of Colorado Springs’ highly anticipated auction of large art butterflies and dragonflies would have been a Western-themed evening of “Butterflies and Boots” at the Boot Barn.
Then COVID-19 crowd restrictions put its spurs in it.
Instead, the club persevered in an all-new, 2020 way, concluding the fundraiser virtually without a traditional formal gala. It was a success, netting more than $100,000 for School District 11 art and STEM programs and Rotary service projects.
The large juried-artist metal butterflies and dragonflies had been introduced in a socially distanced Grand Reveal on the lawn of the Pioneers Museum where they remained, often serving as photo props, during September.
The 38 desk-top petite butterflies could be seen in the wide, sunny windows at Lawrence Dryhurst Gallery, 122 E. Kiowa St., and on the auction site. Silent bidding ran throughout much of September.
On Sept. 26, art fans throughout the community participated from their homes as Rotary volunteers teamed with District 11 Media Production staff in the district’s studios for the online auction. Bidding for the beautiful Flight creations was lively, with some favorites bringing in more than $5,000 each.
Cowgirl Sam Rush Milam was the evening’s auctioneer and 50-year Rotary member Paul Clarkin, in cowpoke attire, served as emcee. Both wore 2020 masks. Club President Rodney Gullatte Jr., was stylish in a shiny butterfly shirt. Event co-chairs Kay Rendleman and Jody Richie were online with selfie-shooting participants at home. Annie Valades served as floor director in the studio and Jordan Davis was in charge of the silent auction.
From the lawn of the Pioneers Museum, Mike Turley’s ticket was drawn as the winner of artist Al B Johnson’s special butterfly “Dichotomy.”
Upcoming virtual nonprofit fundraisers:
•Colorado Springs Food Rescue Harvest Week, Monday through Saturday, a week’s opportunity to have special-menu dinners delivered from local restaurants. Support the restaurants and the Food Rescue. Harvest at Home Dinners and (small outdoor) Harvest Parties. Tickets and menus: tinyurl.com/y6a75dal
• Angel Heart A Taste for Life At Home fundraiser, 7 p.m. Thursday, party kit of charcuterie and cocktails for home, virtual program, projectangelheart.org/events/a-taste-for-life
• Annual Innkeeper Live, virtual, Lutheran Family Services, for foster, immigration and refugee programs, 7 p.m. Oct. 23, tickets lfsrm.org/innkeeper by Oct. 17.
• 11th annual Shrimp Boil for Cheyenne Village, order curbside pick-up dinner and s’mores dessert by Oct. 20 at cheyennevillage.org/shrimp-boil. Pick up 3-5 p.m. Oct. 23, Cheyenne Mountain Resort. Dinner at home, virtual program 7 p.m.
• Tall Tales benefit presented by Children’s Literacy Center, 7 p.m. Oct. 24, livestreamed on Twitch and YouTube, hear a reading of “Wonky Donkey,” and success stories from CLC families and tutors. Register at TallTales.com or childrensliteracy center.org
• Happy Cats Haven Black Cat Disco Ball, virtual gala, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24, costumes, music, auction, pet rock decorating, on Facebook
• Armchair Telethon, Boys and Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, Oct. 24, Facebook and YouTube, bgcppr.org
• Skate for Chicken to benefit Angels of America’s Fallen for children of fallen military and first responders, Oct. 31, skate, bike, scooter in your own neighborhood this year, presented by Chick-fil-A, register at aoafallen.salsalabs.org/2020skateforchicken
• 13th annual Jewel of a Wine Tasting and Gourmet Food Gala to benefit Colorado Springs Teen Court, in-person or virtual, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6, in-person, DoubleTree by Hilton; virtual wine and chocolate, link to livestream. Tickets: SpringsTeenCourt.org
• Turkey Trot 5K to benefit Pikes Peak YMCA programs, virtual, run whenever and wherever you want, register through Oct. 25, $30 and $5 for furry friends, price increases Oct. 26 and Nov. 23. ppymca.org/turkeytrot2020
• 48th annual November Noel, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, newest program Preemie Family Assistance Fund, NICU virtual tour, free, registration newbornhope.org