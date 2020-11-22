There’s speed dating and there are speed job interviews. But for 100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs it’s all about giving to others with speed philanthropy. (100wwccs.com)
Such a simple idea: Women from throughout the community donate $100 quarterly and then gather four times annually for short social evenings where they learn about local nonprofits with immediate needs. Members vote for one to receive $15,000 that night.
Started in 2012 by businesswoman Jackie Gunn of Kirk & Hill, it was inspired by a similar program described by her sister. Over the eight years, donations have totaled $322,000, with instant checks going to 31 nonprofits.
For their October meeting in the art gallery at The Warehouse, members combined their COVID-19 postponed summer event with a masked and socially distanced winter evening.
Two grants were awarded, starting with $15,000 to Partners in Housing. Board President Barbara Harris described the self-sufficiency programs serving 385 people last year and even more in 2020. Among the newest needs were computers for families with children in remote education at home. And then there’s the box truck used to deliver furniture and donations to families. It had just broken down.
Receiving a $14,500 grant was Children’s Literacy Center, presented by Robin Johannes. More mentors are needed to teach a growing number of children how to read at grade level.
To cap the evening, a number of members went into The Warehouse for a socially distanced dinner to support one of the local restaurants hurt by pandemic restrictions.
nonprofit fundraisers
•YOT Club Holiday Toy Drive, now through Dec. 6, donate books or toys for K-6 at 12 locations, see YOT Club Colorado Springs on Facebook.
• Turkey Trot 5K to benefit Pikes Peak YMCA programs, virtual, run whenever and wherever you want, register through Nov. 23. ppymca.org/turkeytrot2020
• Virtual holiday auction, The Old Mutt Hut, art, jewelry, dog items, Nov. 26-29, tinyurl.com/y4leckpo
• “In the Kitchen with Brother Luck” for Court Care for the Pikes Peak Region, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3, the chef cooks virtually from his restaurant, $75 includes an at-home cooking kit. Register: courtcare.org.
• Festival of Wreaths, virtual auction to benefit Alzheimer’s Association, 5-7 p.m. Dec. 4, Palisades at Broadmoor Park, for Zoom link RSVP by Dec. 1, ThePalisades@mbk.com or 226-2273.
• Philharmonic Guild Virtual Winter Dinner, Dec. 5, charcuterie and dessert or dinner for 10 food baskets from Picnic Basket delivered to Colorado Springs homes, virtual concert, cspguild.org.
• 2020 Trees of Life, Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care, trees outside the Pioneers Museum in memory of loved ones who died, also red, white and blue lights honoring military and first responders, tinyurl.com/y27y2rsl