Dear Ken: I have that old pressed board siding — about 30 years old and the edges are starting to look bad. What about new vinyl material? Or what kind do you like? — Brad
Answer: It sounds typical for this material. If you wait too long between paint jobs, the edges start to swell and delaminate. Then they continue to absorb ambient moisture from the surrounding air, and so it goes until it needs replacement. If your siding is barely swollen and still salvageable, apply some spackling to the nail heads and then two heavy coats of a good primer to those edges before the final topcoat.
Otherwise, there are several choices other that the basic hardboard stuff you have now. The vinyl you ask about is medium-priced. It looks good and only needs a power washing every so often. Its main drawback is delicacy; it is vulnerable to hail strikes and even pebbles dug up by your weed eater. So, make sure the installer leaves lots of extra pieces for you to replace damaged sections.
Composite — cement- based — siding is also a good choice. It is virtually indestructible and comes pre-painted or plain-primed.
Have you heard of stucco- over-siding? It’s very popular right now. The contractor installs waterproof tar paper and metal mesh right over your old siding, followed by two or three coats of a regular cement-based stucco. It’s a little pricey compared to regular siding material. But it will last virtually forever, looks great and makes an older house appear much younger than its actual at age — and of course it’s maintenance free.
Dear Ken: I have noisy stairs. They are carpeted and have become more and more irritating over the years. How can I fix them? — Larry
Answer: The way your question is worded, I’ll bet the underside of the stairs is finished. The surest-fire answer, of course, is to remove the carpet and use some deck screws driven directly into the underlying stringers (the two or three main stair beams).
But first, try this: Drive 16 penny finishing nails right through the carpet and pad. It sounds pretty destructive, doesn’t it? But these nails are almost headless, and so will force themselves through the thickest floor covering. It’s worth a try before you hire a carpet technician.
Dear Ken: I need more attic insulation. How should I hire someone to do this? What questions should I ask? — Katherine
Answer: It’s pretty straight forward. You need to end up with about 15 inches of total depth of blown material up there. That yields an R-value in the high 40’s. Regardless of what type you have now — Rockwool, vermiculite (which, by the way, can contain a little asbestos), fiberglass,or cellulose — you should leave it in place. Removing old insulation is messy and can contaminate your house with particulates that can be hazardous to your respiratory system.
There are basically two choices here, cellulose or fiberglass. It takes less cellulose in terms of inches to achieve a given R-value, so it could be a little cheaper. On the other hand, cellulose settles a little more than fiberglass, which means the R-value will diminish as this consolidation takes place.
New attic insulation is so cost effective — the quickest return on your investment —that it will pay for itself in just a couple of heating seasons. Compare that with new windows or a furnace, which can take six to 10 years before you realize net energy savings.
Dear Ken: I’m out of town a lot. I travel on business three to five days a week. Should I lower my water heater temperature to “vacation” during that time? Or is that not long enough? Is it hard on the water heater? — Gene
Answer: I turn mine down if I’ll be gone 48 hours or more — so in your case, certainly, it’s a good idea. The water heater adds about $20 a month or so to your gas bill, and I bet you’ll save two-thirds of that over time. That might be an extra $150 or so in your pocket over a year’s time — enough to offset a few tanks of expensive gasoline.
Dear Ken: My tub needs help: The finish has chipped away around that overflow thing. Can I touch this up myself? — Mary
Answer: Sure thing. Look for a porcelain repair kit at the hardware store. Use a small kid’s paint brush (you’ll throw it away afterwards) to dab the spots. You’re in luck: This touch-up material doesn’t do very well longevity-wise in heavily used parts of the tub — like around the drain. In your case, it should be a relatively permanent repair, since it’s out of the way.
Dear Ken: I have bad window wells. They need painting, but I don’t know what to do first to get them ready. — Marty
Answer: Wire brush to release all the loose material that will come off, then wipe the surface down with white vinegar, followed by a rinse. For specialty painting jobs like this, I prefer a name-brand paint store rather than a big-box place. Ask for the appropriate metal primer and top coat. If the metal is rusty, look for a rust-combining primer that will chemically neutralize the blemishes and cover them at the same time.
Ken Moon is a home inspector in the Pikes Peak region. His call-in radio show airs at 4 p.m. Saturdays on KRDO, FM 105.5 and AM 1240. Visit aroundthehouse.com